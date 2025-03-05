Oral Care Market projected to surpass US$54.909 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.17%

The oral care market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.17% from US$38.838 billion in 2025 to US$54.909 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence , the oral care market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.17% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$54.909 billion by 2030.The advent of innovative technologies is creating an upsurge in the demand for the oral care market worldwide. In December 2024, Willo announced the launch of Willo AutoFlo+, the world’s first fully automated toothbrush designed specifically for children. The new Willo AutoFlo+ automates the entire process to ensure every tooth is cleaned thoroughly. Toothpaste is dispensed with a push of a button, and the uniquely shaped OptiClean brush head glides side-to-side.The unique features of the Willo AutoFlo+ are 34,000 optimally positioned bristles that help to brush the head gently clean around each tooth, automatically dispensing the perfect amount of toothpaste, and an interactive app to help parents monitor their child’s oral care with a brushing history tracker and reminders.Moreover, in January 2024, Laifen announced the launch of its groundbreaking Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush at CES 2024. The Laifen Wave is a dual-action toothbrush that delivers higher brushing performance for healthier teeth and gums. It is powered by Laifen's servo system, which enables the dual-action combination of 60° oscillation and vibration. It addresses a long-standing problem for electric toothbrushes, such as insufficient power to deeply clean teeth while simultaneously protecting the gums.TheraBreath brand is one of the fastest-growing mouthwash brands in the U.S. among leading brands. In April 2024, the company announced two new additions to the oral care aisle, TheraBreath Deep Clean Oral Rinse, and TheraBreath Overnight Oral Rinse. These are dentist-formulated, alcohol-free, and dye-free solutions for oral health. TheraBreath Overnight Oral Rinse is an anticavity fluoride rinse that can keep bad breath for 12 hours.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/oral-care-market By distribution channel, the oral care market is segmented into two major categories, online and offline. The online segment is witnessing the significant growth with easy access to innovative products, bulk buying, and digital marketing penetration. Online market played a crucial role in the growing awareness about the oral care.Based on geography, the North American region and European region of the oral care market hold a significant position. In 2023, the European Union was the largest importer of toothbrushes, including dental-plate brushes, they imported 916,298,000 units, followed by Germany with 722,713,000 units imports and the USA is the third largest importer, according to the World Integrated Trade Solution (WITS). The imports for oral and dental hygiene preparations, including denture fixative pastes and powders, remained highest in the USA at US$ 187.816 million import, followed by Germany with US$148.602 million, the United Kingdom having US$134.089 million, and the European Union with US$131.248 million imports. These suggests the developed countries holds a significant position in the oral care market.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Oral care market that have been covered are Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Himalaya Wellness Company, Dr. Fresh, Patanjali Ayurved, Lion Corporation, GC Corporation, 3M, Orkla, Amway Philippines, LLC, and Young Innovations, Inc.The market analytics report segments the oral care market as follows:• By Typeo Toothbrusho Mouthwasho Dental Flosso Toothpasteo Others• By Age Groupo 0-3 Yearso 3-12 Yearso 13-19 Yearso 20-59 Yearso 60 Years And Above• By Gendero Maleo Female• By Distribution Channelo Offlineo Online• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Procter & Gamble• Colgate-Palmolive Company• Unilever• GlaxoSmithKline plc• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.• Koninklijke Philips N.V.• Himalaya Wellness Company• Dr. Fresh• Patanjali Ayurved• Lion Corporation• GC Corporation• 3M• Orkla• Amway Philippines, LLC• Young Innovations, IncReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Global Power Toothbrush Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-power-toothbrush-market • Dental Implants Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/dental-implants-market • Dental Appliance Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/dental-appliance-market • Dental Implant and Prosthetics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/dental-implant-and-prosthetics-market • Dental Laboratory Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/dental-laboratory-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 