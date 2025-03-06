bonyf R&D presents its two latest innovations at IDS 2025 in Cologne

bonyf R&D presents its two latest oral care innovations at IDS 2025 in Cologne from 25-29 March 2025 at the IDS. Visit bonyf at the IDS in Hall 5.2, Booth 131.

bonyf (MLBON:BE6333353298-XMLI)

KNOKKE-HEIST, KNOKKE-HEIST, BELGIUM, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The next-generation oral comfort expert, is a Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production, and marketing of oral, denture, orthodontic, and wound care products. As a leader in dental care innovation, bonyf R&D presents its 2 latest innovations at the dental future exhibition in Cologne from 25-29 March 2025 at the IDS , leading global trade fair for the dental community in Cologne. Visit bonyf at the IDS Hall 5.2, Booth 131.The dental world is meeting up in Cologne:The International Dental Show (IDS) is celebrating its 41st edition this year. From 25-29 March 2025, the International Dental Show is taking place in Cologne for the 41st time and will once again underline its position as the world's leading trade fair for dentistry and dental technology. Organised by the GFDI (Gesellschaft zur Förderung der Dental-Industrie mbH) and staged by Koelnmesse, IDS brings the most important players of the dental profession, the dental technology trade, the dental specialised trade and the dental industry together and offers a unique platform for innovations, networking and knowledge transfer.bonyf showcases its 2 newest innovative groundbreaking developments applicable by dental professionals:Advanced Dental Bleaching & Gum Reinforcement Kit:More than just a whitening solution, this innovative system not only delivers superior bleaching results but also actively helps to reinforce the gums. By promoting gum health alongside bleaching, this product is uniquely positioned to address both aesthetic and oral health needs. Especially formulated for end users.Post-Scaling Care Kit:Exclusively designed for dentists, this kit addresses common post-scaling challenges, significantly reducing pain and bleeding to enhance patient comfort and satisfaction.Jean Pierre Bogaert, CEO of bonyf: “Participating at IDS is a tremendous opportunity for us to showcase our commitment to improving dental health and care,” “We are excited to introduce these cutting-edge solutions to the global dental community and contribute to shaping the future of dentistry.”Visit bonyf at IDS Hall 5.2 B-131 to discover the latest innovations of the bonyf R&D department at firsthand.For more information or to schedule a meeting at IDS 2025, please contact: investor@bonyf.combonyf’s strengths• Products with patented formulations• Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations• Proven clinical efficacy• Commercial presence in 37 countries• Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability• A fast-growing oral and dental care marketAbout bonyfIncorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market.For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com bonyfJean-Pierre Bogaertinvestor@bonyf.com

