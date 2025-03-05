CHESS KLUB Expands US Presence with New Center in Concord, NC

CHESS KLUB, Ballantyne Center CHESS KLUB, Fort Mill Center CHESS KLUB - Learn Chess. Learn Life Lessons.

CONCORD, NC, NC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHESS KLUB, an international chess academy, announces the opening of a new chess coaching center in Concord, North Carolina. This expansion adds to the organization's existing US locations in Fort Mill and Ballantyne, and its global network of over 15 centers.

CHESS KLUB provides chess education for scholastic students aged 5 and above, offering both in-person and online coaching. The organization also conducts workshops, camps, tournaments, and other chess-related activities.

"The opening of the Concord center allows us to extend chess education to a wider community in North Carolina," stated Sudev Rajah, CEO at CHESS KLUB. "We aim to provide a supportive environment for students to develop their chess skills and cognitive abilities."

The Concord center will offer the following:

In-person and online coaching for scholastic students.

Workshops and camps.

Tournaments and engaging chess activities.

CHESS KLUB focuses on providing comprehensive chess education and promoting the game's strategic and cognitive benefits. The organization aims to foster a community for chess enthusiasts of all levels.

About CHESS KLUB:

CHESS KLUB is an international chess academy with centers across the globe. The organization provides chess education for scholastic students, offering coaching, workshops, camps, and tournaments.

Contact:

Sudev Rajah

CEO

concord@chessklub.com

+1-980-983-6090

https://concord.chessklub.com

CHESS KLUB - Concord

