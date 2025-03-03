CHESS KLUB Reaches 15 Centers in India Within One Year

CHESS KLUB Logo Chess KLUB Electronic City CHESS KLUB Hyderabad Coaching

BENGALURU, INDIA, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHESS KLUB announces the expansion of its network to 15 centers across India within the past 12 months. The organization, focused on chess education to scholastic students from age 5, has established a presence in various regions to offer chess training and development opportunities.

This growth reflects the organization’s efforts to provide access to chess education and promote the game's benefits. The centers offer a range of programs, including chess coaching, workshops, and tournaments, aimed at players of different skill levels.

"The expansion to 15 centers represents a milestone for CHESS KLUB," stated Sahana Kulkarni, the COO. "We aim to provide accessible chess education and foster a community for chess enthusiasts. As a knowledge-driven and value-based community, CHESS KLUB unites chess enthusiasts worldwide. In just one year of franchising, we have expanded to 15 physical centers across India, with 5 more in development, and 3 locations in the United States. CHESS KLUB is on its way to becoming the largest chess academy in the world."

The centers are located in the following areas:

Center 1 : Begur, Bengaluru, Karnataka - +91 879 223 6904, https://bengaluru.chessklub.com

Center 2: Sainikpuri, Secunderabad, Telangana - +91 87922 36904, https://secunderabad.chessklub.com

Center 3: RR Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka - +91 720 466 2111, https://rrnagar.chessklub.com

Center 4: Mysore, Karnataka - +91 89516 61957, https://mysuru.chessklub.com

Center 5: JP Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka - +91 95356 09555, https://jpnagar.chessklub.com

Center 6: HSR Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka - +91 9113029204, https://hsrlayout.chessklub.com

Center 7: Hoskote, Bengaluru, Karnataka - +91 80506 09748, https://hoskote.chessklub.com

Center 8: Hosa Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka - +91 9606973685, https://hosaroad.chessklub.com

Center 9: Hoodi, Bengaluru, Karnataka - +91 80733 76667, https://hoodi.chessklub.com

Center 10: Electronic City, Bengaluru, Karnataka - +91 97400 09694, https://electroniccity.chessklub.com

Center 11: Coimbatore, TamilNadu - +91 80151 22744, https://coimbatore.chessklub.com

Center 12: BTM Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka - +91 9901361674, https://btmlayout.chessklub.com

Center 13: Belagavi, Belgaum, Karnataka - +91 95356 09555, https://belagavi.chessklub.com

Center 14: Ananth Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka - +91 9900096856, https://ananthnagar.chessklub.com

Center 15: Akshaya Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka - +918951393827, https://akshayanagar.chessklub.com

CHESS KLUB focuses on providing educational resources and training for individuals interested in chess. The organization aims to promote the game's strategic and cognitive benefits.

About CHESS KLUB:

CHESS KLUB provides chess education and training across India. The organization operates centers that offer coaching and related programs including online chess coaching.

Contact:

Sahana Kulkarni

COO

hello@chessklub.com

+91 87922 36904

