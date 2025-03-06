Pcloudy Introduces Qpilot.AI: AI Agent for End-to-End Testing to Deliver Flawless Digital Experiences

pcloudy unveils qpilot.ai testing agent

Pcloudy launches Qpilot.AI, an advanced AI-powered testing agent that enhances automation, improves accuracy, and accelerates app release cycles.

With Qpilot.AI, we're not just automating tests; we're transforming digital experience testing.” — Avinash Tiwari, Co-founder of Pcloudy

CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pcloudy, an AI-powered digital experience testing platform built for digital-first enterprises, today unveils Qpilot.AI - an AI-powered end to end testing agent designed to enhance quality assurance. Unlike conventional testing tools that require coding expertise, Qpilot.AI leverages advanced AI and natural language processing to empower engineering and QA teams to create, execute, and maintain test scripts using plain English instructions."By enabling teams to craft detailed test scenarios in plain English, Qpilot.AI accelerates delivery and ensures that every digital touchpoint meets the highest performance standards."Key FeaturesAt the core of Qpilot.AI is its breakthrough zero-code test creation capability. Instead of relying on traditional programming, teams can simply describe their testing scenarios in plain English. Qpilot.AI then translates these descriptions into robust, ready-to-run test scripts, effectively democratizing the testing process and making advanced automation accessible to everyone.Qpilot.AI also excels in precision and reliability. Its methodical, step-by-step execution process ensures that each test run delivers accurate, consistent results — Internal benchmarks indicate Qpilot.AI achieves a 99.2% execution reliability rate, compared to an industry average of 70-75%. This high level of precision not only boosts confidence in test outcomes but also accelerates the overall testing cycle by reducing false positives by up to 85%.Enhancing its functionality further, Qpilot.AI features dynamic data management that supports parameterization across diverse data sets. This allows for comprehensive test coverage that adapts to varying conditions. Additionally, Qpilot.AI seamlessly integrates API verifications within the same testing flow as UI tests, offering a unified, end-to-end validation process. The ability to export these intelligently generated scripts to existing testing frameworks also preserves previous technology investments.Unlike competing solutions that focus on either UI or API testing, Qpilot.AI provides true omnichannel testing capabilities. Designed for the demands of today's multi-platform environment, it enables a single test script to be deployed across multiple platforms and devices—ranging from mobile and desktop to web and APIs— early adopters report up to 60% reduction in test maintenance overhead. Continuous, real-time monitoring provides immediate feedback during test execution, while detailed, automatically generated reports—with embedded videos, logs, and performance metrics—equip teams with the insights needed to optimize application performance.Market ImpactAs digital-first enterprises face relentless pressure to deliver exceptional omnichannel experiences, Qpilot.AI stands out as an essential tool in the software testing landscape. By streamlining test automation and reducing the time required for test creation by up to 70%, Qpilot.AI not only cuts maintenance costs but also broadens participation in testing across engineering and QA teams. This accelerated feedback loop ensures that organizations can release high-quality software faster and with greater confidence.“Our early adopters shared, 'What once took weeks can now be accomplished in days with Qpilot.AI,' highlighting the impact on testing efficiency,” added Avinash Tiwari, Co-founder of Pcloudy. “Qpilot.AI ’s AI-powered approach enhances testing speed, expands test coverage, and elevates overall application performance.”Availability:Qpilot.AI is available immediately as part of the Pcloudy digital experience testing platform. Current customers and new users can request a demo or access from Pcloudy's website.About PcloudyPcloudy is an AI-powered digital experience testing platform designed to help digital-first enterprises deliver flawless experiences across every touchpoint—web, mobile, desktop, and APIs. With deep insights into app functionality and front-end performance on real devices, backed by continuous 24/7 monitoring, Pcloudy empowers engineering and QA teams to catch issues early and ship exceptional omnichannel digital experiences.

AI-Powered End-to-End Testing with Qpilot.AI by Pcloudy

