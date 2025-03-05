Pcloudy Expands Device Cloud with iPhone 16e for Enhanced App Testing Capabilities

pcloudy now supports iPhone 16e on its device cloud

Pcloudy integrates the latest iPhone 16e into its device cloud, enabling developers to test app performance, security, and functionality on real devices.

Providing early access to the latest devices helps engineering and QA teams ensure app compatibility and performance across platforms.” — Avinash Tiwari, Co-founder of Pcloudy

CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pcloudy, a leading AI-powered digital experience testing platform , has added Apple’s latest iPhone 16e to its rapidly growing real device cloud. With this addition, developers and QA teams can begin testing their applications on Apple's newest devices, evaluating performance and compatibility from the outset.Instant Access to Apple's Cutting-Edge TechnologyPcloudy has integrated the iPhone 16e into its cloud platform within weeks of its market release, allowing teams to conduct real-time testing without the cost and complexity of purchasing physical devices.“With the iPhone 16e now available, our customers can ensure app compatibility, performance, and stability on Apple’s newest flagship device effortlessly.”Unlock Advanced Testing Capabilities with the iPhone 16e- With the iPhone 16e now part of Pcloudy’s device lab, users can:- Test apps on Apple’s latest phones and iOS version- Ensure compatibility with the iPhone 16e’s unique features and capabilities- Conduct real-world testing on real devices rather than simulators- Run automated and manual tests across multiple device configurations simultaneously- Generate comprehensive reports on app performance and user experienceExpanding Device Coverage to Drive Seamless App ExperiencesPcloudy’s device cloud now supports over 5,000 device-browser combinations, reinforcing its commitment to providing the most extensive test coverage in the industry."In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, thorough device testing is non-negotiable," added Tiwari. "Pcloudy ensures that businesses can validate app functionality and performance on the latest devices the moment they hit the market, eliminating testing gaps and accelerating time to market.”AvailabilityThe iPhone 16e is now available across all Pcloudy plans, giving every user—from startups to enterprises—instant access to the latest Apple technology. New users can sign up for a free trial to explore Pcloudy's AI-powered testing capabilities.About PcloudyPcloudy is an AI-powered digital experience testing platform designed to help digital-first enterprises deliver flawless experiences across web, mobile, desktop, and APIs. With deep insights into app functionality and front-end performance on real devices, backed by continuous 24/7 monitoring, Pcloudy empowers engineering and QA teams to identify issues early and deliver seamless omnichannel experiences.

