Eastern Cape Provincial Government hosts District Development Model engagement, 7 Mar

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government, led by Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, is set to host a two-day Province-wide District Development Model (DDM) engagement in Gqeberha from Thursday, 06 to Friday, 07 March 2025. Under the theme “All of Government” and “All of Society,” the engagement aims to accelerate the implementation and effectiveness of the DDM across the province.

The platform will tackle key challenges hindering municipal service delivery. These include poor coordination of infrastructure projects leading to fragmented planning, limited technical expertise for infrastructure maintenance causing issues like water crises and poor roads, and insufficient infrastructure capacity to meet community needs.

Attendees will delve into the regulations framing the DDM, clarifying the roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders, including traditional leaders. A key focus will be enhancing the visibility and coordinated oversight of all spheres of government within the DDM framework. Participants will also work to identify long-term “catalytic projects,” spanning from 5 to 30 years, for implementation in districts and metro municipalities.

The high-level engagement will convene Deputy Ministers, Members of the Executive Council, Mayors, traditional leaders, public entities, business leaders, and senior government officials.

A symbolic highlight will be the signing of a pledge by the business sector, government, and non-governmental organizations, marking the first step towards a DDM Social Compact in the Eastern Cape. This collaborative approach demonstrates the commitment to institutionalising the DDM and mobilising the political as well as resource support necessary for its successful implementation and improved service delivery for communities.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event with details as follows:

Venue: Coega Vulindlela Conference Centre

Gqeberha

Date: Thursday, 06 – Friday, 07 March 2025

Time : 08h00 – 16h30

For media enquiries, contact:

Mamnkeli Ngam - Cogta Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 071 685 7981

Pheello Oliphant - MEC Spokesperson

Cell: 082 432 6433

For enquiries: Contact Government Spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie

Cell: 081 028 8841 | E-mail: khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za

