AI Medical Coding Training by Medesun Medical Coding Academy

AI Medical Coding Training

Medesun Medical Coding Academy Introduces First-of-its-Kind Comprehensive Medical Coding Training with Medical Billing and AI Medical Coding in India

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medesun Medical Coding Academy, a leading medical coding training institute, is proud to announce the launch of its new program that offers comprehensive medical coding training with medical billing and AI medical coding . This is the first time such a program is being introduced in India, providing students with a unique opportunity to gain a competitive edge in the healthcare industry.The program, designed by industry experts, aims to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the field of medical coding. With the inclusion of medical billing and AI medical coding, students will not only learn the fundamentals of medical coding but also gain a deeper understanding of the entire revenue cycle management process. This will enable them to become well-rounded professionals and increase their employability in the rapidly growing healthcare sector. Medical Coding AI is a must for all medical coders to upskill."We are excited to introduce this comprehensive program that combines traditional medical coding training with the latest advancements in the field. Our goal is to provide students with a holistic learning experience that prepares them for the dynamic and evolving healthcare industry," said Mr. Rajesh Kumar, CEO of Medesun Medical Coding Academy. "With the integration of medical billing and AI medical coding, students will be equipped with the necessary skills to adapt to the changing landscape of the healthcare industry and contribute to its growth."The program will cover various coding systems, including ICD-10, CPT, and HCPCS, as well as provide hands-on training on medical billing software and AI medical coding tools. Students will also have the opportunity to gain practical experience through internships and live projects. With the demand for skilled medical coders on the rise, this program is a valuable opportunity for individuals looking to enter the healthcare industry or advance their careers.Why AI Medical Coding?The Certified AI Medical Coder (CAIMC) credential validates expertise in AI-driven medical coding, integrating automation and NLP with traditional coding principles. Offered by PMBAUSA, CAIMC equips coders with cutting-edge skills to enhance accuracy and efficiency in ICD-10, CPT, and HCPCS coding. This certification ensures professionals can leverage AI tools to streamline medical coding processes, reduce errors, and improve compliance. With healthcare shifting towards automation, CAIMC-certified medical coders stand out in the industry. AI Medical Coding is Ideal for experienced medical coders, this certification enhances career prospects, making them valuable assets in AI-powered revenue cycle management and medical documentation improvement.For more information, please contact:Name: Dr Santosh Guptha

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.