PMBAUSA LLC Grants $2M Worth of Medical Coding Credentials as Part of Certification Diplomacy Initiative in Year 2024

AI in Medical Coding FIMC-HCC Medical Coding AI

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PMBAUSA LLC Provides $2M Worth of Medical Coding Credentials in 2024 as Part of Certification Diplomacy InitiativePMBAUSA LLC, a global leader in medical coding and billing education, has announced a groundbreaking initiative providing $2 million worth of medical coding credentials as part of its Certification Diplomacy Program in 2024.This initiative aims to enhance workforce competency, expand access to quality healthcare education, and strengthen the global medical coding industry.Empowering Medical Coders Through CredentialingWith the growing demand for skilled medical coders, PMBAUSA LLC has taken the lead in offering free and subsidized certifications to trained professionals worldwide. This initiative aligns with its mission to bridge the skills gap in medical coding and billing by offering high-quality, internationally recognized credentials.Comprehensive List of Medical Coding Credentials OfferedUnder this initiative, PMBAUSA LLC has awarded free enrollments and certifications in its premier programs, empowering trained and certified medical coders to advance their careers at no cost. The certifications covered under this initiative include:• CAIMC- Certified AI Medical Coder (AI-based coding and automation)• FIMC- Fellowship in Medical Coding- For Novice Coders• FIMC-HCC - Fellowship in HCC Coding (Risk Adjustment and HCC Coding)• FIMC-IP - Fellowship in Inpatient Coding (MS-DRG and IPPS coding expertise)• FIMC-Surgery - Fellowship in Surgery Coding (Advanced CPT, modifiers, and surgical case coding)• FIMC-Anesthesia - Fellowship in Anesthesia Coding (ASA, anesthesia modifiers, and billing compliance)• FHIM- Fellowship in Health Information Management (Comprehensive HIM training)• CPMB- Certified Professional Medical Biller (Medical billing expertise, compliance, and reimbursement)• CMCC- Certified Medical Coding Consultant (For experienced coders, focusing on advanced auditing and consultancy)• CodersGrade– Medical Coding InternshipGlobal Reach & ImpactThis initiative benefits medical coders, healthcare professionals, and students across multiple countries, particularly in the USA, India, and emerging markets. By making credentialing more accessible, PMBAUSA LLC is equipping professionals with industry-recognized certifications that improve job prospects and elevate global healthcare standards.Supporting Workforce Development in Medical Coding“This initiative, backed by MEDESUN Prime, the parent company of PMBAUSA LLC, aims to empower healthcare professionals, bridge skill gaps, and strengthen the global medical coding workforce. The certifications are copyrighted by MEDESUN, ensuring that medical coders receive industry-leading training and validation of their expertise.By investing $2M in certification programs, we are not just providing credentials – we are fostering a new generation of highly skilled medical coders who can drive accuracy and efficiency in healthcare documentation.”About PMBAUSA LLCPMBAUSA LLC is a premier provider of medical coding, billing, and health information management training. With a commitment to excellence, PMBAUSA LLC has helped thousands of professionals secure rewarding careers in healthcare compliance, reimbursement, and medical coding.For more information on PMBAUSA LLC’s Certification Diplomacy Initiative Page.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.