TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2025 #FITDC HerStory 5K

On Saturday, March 8, 2025, the #FITDC HerStory 5K Run/Walk will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, March 8, 2025, from approximately 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

• 13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

• Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 14th Street, NW

• 12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

• 11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

• 10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

• 3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to D Street, SW

• Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, SW

• Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

• Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street, NW

• 4th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW

• D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street, SW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

