Questa launches Black Friday offer to protect your data from AI Training while using AI

The AI performs its task—summary, analysis, drafting—using the placeholders, preventing any underlying detail from being learned or retained.4. Finance, Strategy, Sales, Marketing or Custom Analysis in seconds with any AIQuesta AI then lets you create reports in seconds for many workstream using Claude, Gemini, GPT or other model of your choice. It is truly agnostic to any model.You save days of excel document crunching with precise analysis in seconds, but any AI never sees your confidential data; It is truly agnostic to any model.You save days of excel document crunching with precise analysis in seconds, but any AI never sees your confidential data;Industry Leaders Recognise the Shift Toward Responsible AIDerwyn Jones—veteran UK Investor, Board Member and Director, and long-time supporter of safe enterprise transformation—expressed deep enthusiasm for Questa AI’s role in reshaping how companies adopt safe automation.“The next wave of AI adoption will belong to companies that move fast and protect their data,” said Derwyn Jones. “What excites me about Questa AI is that it solves the core challenge every board is grappling with: how to empower employees with AI while keeping corporate intelligence completely secure. This is the kind of responsible innovation that defines category-leading startups.”His involvement as Questa’s Advisor underscores the growing demand for AI solutions that do not compromise enterprise confidentiality.A 75% Discount Offer for Black Friday & Cyber Monday to drive Safe-AI AdoptionTo help organisations accelerate their secure-AI roadmap, Questa AI is launching a limited-time 75% Safe-AI Discount, enabling companies to adopt privacy-preserving AI workflows at a significantly reduced rate.This offer coincides with the release of Questa AI’s streamlined enterprise deployment kit—designed so that organisations can run a full proof of concept using their own servers, private VPC, or mini-GPU nodes without complex integration or infrastructure upgrades.3-Month Enterprise POC Now AvailableEnterprises can now run a 3-month Proof of Concept using Questa AI’s full redaction, automation, and workflow suite:• Runs on your own machines or private cloud• Supports cheap mini-GPUs and small compute environments• Integrates with existing reporting, marketing, finance, and compliance systems• Demonstrates immediate time-savings and risk reductionOrganisations interested in participating can contact enterprise@questa-ai.com to schedule a rapid POC setup and explore the complete secure-AI platform. SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Questa AI, the US and Europe based secure-workflow automation platform built for small businesses and enterprises that demand the power of artificial intelligence without the risk of data exposure, today announced a 75% Black Friday & Cyber Monday Safe-AI discount , reinforcing its mission to make advanced AI accessible, responsible, and fully secure for small business operations.As organisations accelerate their adoption of Gen AI to improve productivity across financial reporting, strategic planning, sales operations, marketing analysis, governance, and compliance, they upload files to LLM models exposing confidential information for model training. Traditional cloud-based AI models like GPT or Claude require sending data externally, risking exposure during transmission, storage, or model-training cycles. This leads to the data used for model training and potential discovery publicly by anyone with other prompts. Employees can casually upload files and millions of dollars of protected data ranging from customer details to merger plans can be exposed. Some companies lock in with one expensive vendor but there are many LLMs to choose from Open AI to Google, still retaining the core problem.Why Data Leakage into AI Models Is Dangerous?When enterprises interact with public or semi-public AI models, sensitive information can inadvertently be:• Logged during processing, called Prompt Logging• Used to retrain or fine-tune the company’s AI models• Exposed to third-party contractors or tools• Stored in regions outside required compliance zones• Reconstructed through future promptsEven companies that train employees have experienced incidents where logs or telemetry provided unexpected visibility into client information. Because AI systems process text in granular tokens, fragments of confidential data can be recombined or inferred—even when partially masked.In other words: the risk is not only what the AI sees—it is what it might remember.Questa AI’s Local Redaction: A New Standard for Responsible Enterprise AIQuesta AI was designed by a team comprising of ex-NATO, SAP Amazon Web Services experts to ensure that no sensitive data ever leaves a company’s environment. Its exclusive Cloud and Local Redaction Engine allow both small companies and enterprises to use powerful AI models—GPT-class, LLaMA-class, and other LLMs—without exposing raw content to the model itself.Here’s how Questa AI protects organisations:1. Data Never Leaves the Company’s Infrastructure esp. on Light or Full Enterprise mode. Before any text reaches an AI model, Questa AI runs inside the enterprise’s private server, cloud VPC, or on-prem environment—ensuring full sovereignty.2. Automatic Sensitive-Data Detection: The system scans all text for business-critical elements, such as:• Names and emails• Organizational terms• Pricing and revenue figures• Transactional data• HR information• Regulatory-sensitive content3. Local Redaction & ObfuscationInstead of sharing the original sensitive text with the AI model, Questa AI replaces it with context-preserving placeholders. For example:“Reyfair Ltd.’s Q4 revenue of $12.7M” becomes“

