Handcraft Entertainment Raises $1 Million To Pioneer The Globalization Of J-POP

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handcraft Entertainment, the first company dedicated to globalizing the J-Pop (Japanese Pop) genre, has successfully raised $1 million in funding as it looks to capitalize on a massive, untapped opportunity in the global music industry.Founded and led by Michael Africk, a multi-platinum producer and six-time Japan Gold Disc Award winner, Handcraft Entertainment is on a mission to introduce J-Pop to a worldwide audience. With this funding round, the company is strengthening its position as the market leader while already setting its sights on the next phase of expansion.“We believe the time is now for J-Pop to take its rightful place on the global stage,” said Michael Africk, CEO of Handcraft Entertainment. “With the backing of an incredible group of investors, we are building the infrastructure to make J-Pop a dominant force beyond Japan—something that has never been done before at this scale.”Handcraft Entertainment has already made waves with releases produced by Africk and 10x Diamond, Grammy-nominated super-producer Louis Bell, known for his work with Post Malone, Taylor Swift, and Justin Bieber. The company’s approach combines top-tier production, cutting-edge marketing, and strategic collaborations to ensure J-Pop’s crossover success. Handcraft Entertainment’s music legal affairs are handled by power attorney Jason Boyarski of Boyarski Fritz, LLP further solidifying its industry presence.With strong industry momentum, Handcraft artists have already landed billboards in Tokyo’s iconic Shibuya Crossing, performed at Japan’s Saitama Super Arena and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. Their artists have released music globally through both Virgin Records and B-Zone in Japan with singles that have risen to #2 on the Usen charts and Top 50 on U.S. radio along with partnerships with a number of high-profile lifestyle brands and A-List fashion houses.Handcraft’s rising star Hana Kuro has been building anticipation throughout the world, amassing millions of views across her social media channels ahead of her debut single “Be Romantic.” The company will soon announce a cadre of partnerships for her as well as a new single release with one of the world’s most famous Producer/DJs.Handcraft artist Anna Aya is also making waves internationally. In addition to her growing musical career, she has been featured in fashion spreads and ads for Sunplay, Dior, Chanel, Ferragamo and Valentino amongst others, further expanding Handcraft’s presence across both the fashion and music industries.The company’s investor list includes Shopify founder Daniel Weinand, world-famous poker player Phil Hellmuth, Jeff Assaf of ICG Advisors and Owen Grover, former EVP iHeart Media among others. With market conditions increasingly favorable for international music and a growing global appetite for Asian pop culture, Handcraft Entertainment is aggressively pursuing its next round of funding. This next phase will accelerate content production, expand artist collaborations, and further establish the company’s presence in key markets worldwide.“Handcraft isn’t just building a company-it’s creating an entirely new global market,” said Jeff Assaf of ICG Advisors. “With Michael’s proven success in Japan and his team’s expertise, Handcraft is positioned to make J-Pop a worldwide phenomenon.”“J-Pop is a multi-billion-dollar industry with enormous potential beyond Japan, and we are leading the charge to unlock it,” Africk added. “Japan is the second largest music market in the world by far and we have all seen what K-Pop has been able to do as the sixth largest music market. This is just the beginning.”

