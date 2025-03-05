Elbit America provides mission-critical image intensification tubes for U.S. Army night vision devices

Elbit America will continue providing white phosphor image intensification tubes for use in the U.S. Army's AN/PVS-14, a monocular night vision device. Elbit America manufactures white phosphor image intensification tubes. White phosphor delivers images in black and white detail, which may appear more natural to the eye. Elbit America is a leader in advanced technology, solutions and sustainment for the military, commercial, and medical industries.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elbit Systems of America (Elbit America) is one of the suppliers awarded a contract from the Defense Logistics Agency Land at Aberdeen valued at a maximum of $135 million for white phosphor image intensification tubes to be used in the AN/PVS-14 Monocular Night Vision Device (PVS-14). The intensification tubes are slated for use by the United States Army. Work under the firm fixed-price Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract will be performed through Jan. 30, 2030, out of the company’s Roanoke, Va. facility.

A force-multiplier for ground-based Soldiers with a history of proven performance, the PVS-14 is essential for engagement in low-light and no-light conditions. The PVS-14 is a helmet-mounted passive device that amplifies ambient light, using sophisticated image intensification tubes.

“Elbit America’s image intensification tubes offer extended detection ranges and exceptional image resolution,” said Erik Fox, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Elbit America’s Warfighter Systems. “For nearly 70 years, our highly skilled workforce has supplied the critical night vision our nation’s military relies on for situational awareness and decision-making. All of us at Elbit America take great pride in our work, knowing it helps contribute to the safety and success of our service members.”

Elbit America is trusted to deliver night vision solutions and intensification tubes under multiple contracts supporting the U.S. Armed Forces and allies. The equipment is an essential component for a wide variety of modern military operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.