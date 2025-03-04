AZDPS Trooper Graduates from Police Academy Exchange Program in Abu Dhabi

Congratulations to Trooper Kamron Debelak on his recent graduation from the Police Academy Exchange Program in Abu Dhabi! AZDPS Colonel Jeffrey Glover was in attendance for the graduation ceremony, which was held at the Abu Dhabi Police College on Feb. 4, 2025.

The four-month program was facilitated by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) in partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Interior. A total of 53 police participants from around the globe took part in the basic academy program, with a comprehensive curriculum that included physical fitness, academics, marching drills, and hands-on practical exercises.

Trooper Debelak is the second Arizona State Trooper to graduate from this unique program. His decision to apply was driven by his desire to experience new cultures, explore different police strategies, and forge connections around the world.

“The absolute best part of the program was the cooperation and innovation displayed by multiple countries,” Trooper Debelak said. “The officers who attended the program showed character and determination to share their wealth of knowledge. The biggest takeaway was the relationships I made.”

Trooper Debelak has served with AZDPS for over four and a half years, and is currently assigned to Highway Patrol District 13 (Phoenix Metro East). He is confident that the investigative skills and insights he has gained from this program—particularly in dealing with transnational crime—will be important assets as he pursues his goal of transitioning into a detective role in criminal investigations.

Thank you to the IACP and our counterparts in the UAE for their continued partnership and hospitality.