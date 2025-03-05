Directable Launches High-Payout Digital Signage Affiliate Program Amid Industry Growth

Features recurring commissions for the lifetime of the customer

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Directable Digital Signage has unveiled a lucrative new affiliate program designed for A/V Installers, marketers, influencers, and agencies looking to capitalize on the booming digital signage market. The program offers lifetime recurring commissions, giving partners a sustainable, long-term revenue stream by promoting a high-retention, cloud-based signage solution.

“We’re not just offering a 20% commission, we’re offering a business opportunity,” said Jack Norton, Affiliate Manager at Directable. “Digital signage adoption is growing rapidly, and Directable makes it easy for businesses to deploy and manage screens at scale. Affiliates can build lasting revenue by connecting businesses with a powerful, easy-to-use solution.”

Why Digital Signage? Why Directable?

With businesses increasingly shifting to dynamic, data-driven displays for marketing, operations, and customer engagement, the digital signage market is expected to surpass $45 billion globally by 2030. Directable’s plug-and-play platform is built for businesses of all sizes, offering features like automated scheduling, real-time content updates, and seamless Canva integration—making it a frictionless solution for affiliates to promote.

Success stories from Directable users highlight the real-world impact of digital signage:

*Restaurants: +400% dessert sales with targeted digital menu promotions.

*Spas & Salons: 75% last-minute booking success using instant discount campaigns.

*Corporate Offices: +47% visitor recall improvement via dynamic branding.

*Manufacturing & Warehousing: 20-25% downtime reduction with real-time performance dashboards.

Lifetime Earnings, Zero Hassle

Unlike many affiliate programs that offer one-time commissions, Directable’s model ensures partners earn every month for the lifetime of referred customers. Affiliates also receive:

*Access to an easy-to-use affiliate dashboard

*Marketing materials & conversion-optimized assets

*Dedicated support to maximize earnings

Get Started Today

As digital signage adoption accelerates, Directable’s affiliate program presents a timely and lucrative opportunity. To learn more or apply, visit Directable’s Affiliate Program or contact Jack Norton at Jack@Directable.com.

About Directable

Founded in 2012, Directable is a cloud-based digital signage solution enabling businesses to remotely manage and update screens in real-time. Known for its ease of use, scalability, and customer satisfaction, Directable helps businesses across industries engage audiences with dynamic content.

Visit us at: www.directable.com

Press inquiries: Jack Norton – Jack@Directable.com

Follow us: Facebook LinkedIn



Legal Disclaimer:

