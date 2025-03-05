Unique Ways to Experience DC’s Cherry Blossoms

The blooming of the cherry trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington has come to symbolize the natural beauty of our nation's capital city. The famous trees — a gift from Japan in 1912 — signal Washington's rite of spring with an explosion of life and color that surrounds the Tidal Basin in a sea of pale pink and white blossoms.

Hundreds of thousands of city residents and visitors from across the nation and around the world come to Washington D.C. to witness the spectacle, hoping that the trees will be at the peak of bloom for the National Cherry Blossom Festival. The festival celebrates the gift of the cherry blossom trees and their symbol of enduring friendship between the citizens of Japan and the United States.

Here are a few unique ways you can experience the cherry blossoms.

Learn about the trees

Use the cherry tree field guide to identify the types of cherry blossom trees in the Tidal Basin. You can also learn how National Park Service cares for and maintains the trees.

Take a virtual cherry blossom tour

Follow a trail guide

For those in Washington D.C., take any of the following loops to experience the cherry blossoms. Tidal Basin Loop . This easy 2.1-mile loop takes you through natural and cultural treasures. Circling the Tidal Basin, this trail provides views most in accordance with the tradition of hanami (blossom viewing).

. This easy 2.1-mile loop takes you through natural and cultural treasures. Circling the Tidal Basin, this trail provides views most in accordance with the tradition of hanami (blossom viewing). Hains Point Loop . This 4.1-mile loop is well worth the trip. It is also a great opportunity to see many different species of cherry trees unlike anywhere else in the park. Stroll among the blossoms while taking in spectacular views of the Potomac River, Anacostia River and the Washington Channel.

. This 4.1-mile loop is well worth the trip. It is also a great opportunity to see many different species of cherry trees unlike anywhere else in the park. Stroll among the blossoms while taking in spectacular views of the Potomac River, Anacostia River and the Washington Channel. Memorial Loop. Experience the Japanese cherry trees in their monumental setting while visiting some of our national icons. This 2.7-mile loop takes you through some of the park's memorials such as the Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, and the Korean War Veterans Memorial, as well as some of the lesser-known places such as Constitution Gardens where the 56 Signers of the Declaration of Independence Memorial is located.