FMC INVESTORS: Contact Robbins LLP for Information About the Pending Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Against FMC Corporation

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) securities between November 16, 2023 and February 4, 2025. FMC is an agricultural sciences company that develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that FMC Corporation (FMC) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company’s channel management initiatives were not progressing as represented; (2) that, faced with pricing pressure, the Company had made the decision not to compete on prices and instead walk away from sales opportunities; (3) that, as a result, the Company had inflated inventory in the channels in “LATAM, including Brazil, Asia, including India, as well as Canada and Eastern Europe;” and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The complaint alleges that on February 4, 2025, FMC released its fourth quarter 2024 financial results, revealing that it had missed its previously announced full fiscal year revenue guidance as well as consensus estimates. On this news, FMC’s stock price fell $18.12, or 33.5%, to close at $35.92 per share on February 5, 2025.

You may be eligible to participate in the class action against FMC Corporation. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by April 14, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis.

