Developer, Funder, and Project Manager Announced for the EDGE of the Lakes

The EDGE Hotel

$250 Million Dollar Mixed Use Tourism Development in Indiana Moves Forward with Prominent Key Players

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M&Y Developers, a prominent development firm in New York, is pleased to announce that they have partnered with Barry Eisdorfer as the project manager with a guarantee to build and fund the EDGE of the Lakes with LCS Capital out of New Jersey.

“We are excited to be working with Traylor Building (Part of Traylor Construction Group) as the EDGE’s Construction Management company to ensure local workforce is utilized under the Project Labor Agreement. We are looking forward in our continued commitment in working with the City of Boonville.” Sam Brody, LCS Capital.

Roy Carubba, Carubba Engineering, Inc. (CEI) is a full-service engineering firm celebrating over 30 years of service. We specialize in civil, structural, and marine engineering, with a rich portfolio spanning over 7,000 projects.

Ken Brown with Muntz Investment Evaluation Services, LLC has been retained to assist in procuring key entities to participate in the development of the EDGE.

This collaboration brings M&Y Developers’ expertise in development, Traylor Building’s global experience in construction, Barry Eisdorfer reputation for excellence in project management, Muntz Investment Evaluation Services' 60 plus years of successful experience, Carubba Engineering, well-versed in the permitting process at the federal, state, and local levels, and LCS Capital commitment to bringing economic development and sustainability to Southern Indiana.

Hazards Entertainment LLC cannot wait to bring our world class entertainment venue to Boonville, Indiana where we will unite people through fun, competition, shared experiences while fostering a community that celebrates diversity, creativity and personal growth. CEO - Zach Miller

The EDGE development is estimated to create 1000 new construction jobs and over 800 direct and indirect jobs for the tri-state area. The EDGE is comprised of a 140 key hotel, Hazards Entertainment, retail space, indoor and outdoor go-karting, amphitheater, mini golf, KT-18, open span expo center, restaurants, office space, bowling, skate park, and much more to be released soon.

The EDGE development is estimated to cost well over $250 million once completed with funding sources that include the grants, private equity, and financial institutions. Anyone who has an interest in participating in the development should contact the EDGE at the phone number or email below. This release is not promoting the sale of securities nor is it an offer to sell securities. We are not looking for investors, as we have funding sources already subject to specific terms and conditions.

