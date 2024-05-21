Hazards Entertainment LLC, Brings a Collection of Entertainment Never Seen in Southern Indiana

Most fun in one place.

BOONVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HAZARDS ENTERTAINMENT LLC TO OPEN

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA

BOONVILLE, INDIANA LOCATION IN 2025

Hazards Entertainment LLC is excited to be partnering with the EDGE Development to bring the nation's first on-course golf entertainment brand to Boonville Indiana. This location marks Hazards first venue in the United States, with plans to scale the concept at a rapid rate. «We are excited about launching our first venue in Boonville, small town America is where I was born and raised and it just seems apropos to be putting our roots in a similar area, » said Founder and Hazards Entertainment CEO Lori Dyer.

Strategically positioned in the heart of the EDGE's outdoor entertainment area. Hazards features a revolutionary entertainment venue that reaches across all skill level barriers providing FUN for everyone. Hazards has teamed up with TROON and Operation 36 to pair Golf and entertainment in ways it has never been seen before.

Hazards Entertainment LLC introduces a three-story restaurant, event space and rooftop bar surrounded by a beautiful 18-hole greens only golf course (no fairways) that will operate during the day and at night with picturesque water features. This unique course incorporates design elements from golf courses across the globe. The concept enables all generations regardless of experience or skill sets to enjoy golf while competing and socializing with their family and friends.

Hazards is FUN for everyone. Patrons not interested in golf can experience Hazards their own way. Anyone can enjoy the multitude of yard and interactive games FREE of charge while relaxing at our food and beverage area. We plan to host live music and provide areas for patrons to watch their favorite sports teams on the various televisions and screens throughout the venue, or rent a multi-sport simulator bay to play their favorite sports, host a watch party with their friends, or load their favorite E-Game and play.

Hazards caters to all their patrons needs by offering options for the entire family. Additionally, private event spaces are available for all types of parties and corporate events. The EDGE and Hazards unique array of offerings provide an amazing aesthetic landscape that will be a travel destination from anywhere on the globe. The EDGE and Hazards will provide a massive economic impact to both Boonville and the southern Indiana region.

