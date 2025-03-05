Beyond Physician Announces American College of Physicians Innovative Partnership

Empowering Physicians with Side Gigs and Training Opportunities through Beyond Physician's Innovative Partnership with the American College of Physicians

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond Physician (BP), a leading platform for physician personal career development, is proud to announce an innovative partnership with the American College of Physicians (ACP), the largest medical specialty organization in the United States. This collaboration offers ACP’s 161,000 members access to a wide array of training programs, training credentials, and early access to side gig opportunities to enhance their non-clinical career growth and diversify their income streams.Through this partnership, ACP members will receive access to private-labeled versions of Beyond Physician’s products, titled the “ACP Side Gig Hub” for side job opportunities and the “ACP Side Gig Training Hub” for courses and credentials. Members who complete BP’s specialized training certifications will have a competitive advantage with first access to these side gigs. This initiative underscores the shared commitment of BP and ACP to empowering physicians with resources to thrive within and beyond clinical practice.“We’re thrilled to partner with the American College of Physicians to provide their members with transformative resources that align with their professional and personal financial goals,” said Christine Wallace, CEO of Beyond Physician. “By equipping physicians with the skills and opportunities to succeed outside traditional clinical settings, we’re enabling them to expand their impact on healthcare in new and exciting ways.”“This partnership reflects ACP’s ongoing dedication to supporting the diverse needs of its members, fostering their personal and professional growth.,” said Isaac O. Opole, President, ACP. “This collaboration with Beyond Physician offers innovative pathways for physicians to explore rewarding opportunities outside the clinic while maintaining their vital role as leaders in healthcare.”The training and side gig opportunities offered through this partnership are now available to ACP members through the Beyond Physician platform. Together, BP and ACP aim to create a future where physicians have greater flexibility and freedom to shape their careers and contribute to the field of medicine in diverse ways.ACP members can access the ACP Side Gig and Training Hubs (requires ACP login) at https://www.acponline.org/sidegigs About Beyond Physician:Beyond Physician is a leading platform that empowers physicians to leverage their expertise in new ways. By offering comprehensive training programs and a robust side gig marketplace, Beyond Physician helps physicians expand their professional horizons and achieve greater career fulfillment.Media Contact:Brian PenickCofounder, Beyond Physicianbrian@beyondphysician.com###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.