Golden State Film Festival 2025 Supports Independent Film Productions in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golden State Film Festival 2025 took place at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood this past February. Both local and international filmmakers attended the seven-day event to screen their latest works. The festival concurrently screened over 350 films and utilized two theatres throughout the festival. “Our ultimate goal is to elevate the art of independent filmmaking by utilizing the highest quality technology available for screening films”, said Jon Gursha, Festival Director. In addition to the films, the festival hosted an opening night kick-off party for filmmakers.

Additionally, a closing night recognition awards party took place at the Bonaventure Brewing Company located in downtown Los Angeles. Filmmakers and Screenwriters were recognized with over 80 film awards and over 25 screenplay awards. “The film festival was a successful event as well as an exciting experience for everyone in attendance”, said Peter Greene, Program Director. This year’s Film Festival Program is available on the official film festival website at: www.goldenstatefilmfestival.com.

Some of this year’s featured films include: “ANNA MAY WONG FIRST AMERICAN CHINESE MOVIE STAR”, Directed by Richard A. Pines; “BEAR BROOK”, Directed by Tony Fanini; “BUZZKILL”, Directed by Alexander Pollock; “CHEECHED AND HANDY SEASON 2, EPISODE 2”, Directed by Todd Ciske; “FORCE DRIFT”, Directed by Graham Green; “FROTHIN AT THE BOO TAY”, Directed by Maurice Smith; “GAVIN'S ADVENTURES”, Directed by Fiona Lincke; “HER MOTIVE”, Directed by Kyle Stocking; “HR LADY”, Directed by Fred Shahadi; “IN YOUR BLOOD: HOKI NAIDEN”, Directed by Julien Uzan; “KETCHUP ON WAFFLES”, Directed by John Theissen Jr.; “MIDNIGHT AT THE LIMBO LOUNGE”, Directed by Raphaello K.; “NIGHT SHIFT”, Directed by Pranav Bhojwani; “NO EVIDENCE OF MAN”, Directed by Joshua B. Porter; “ONE DREAM TOO MANY”, Directed by Kristen Snyder; “SHANNAHAN THE BOLT JOB”, Directed by Norman Lang; “SHUCKS”, Directed by Ty Brueilly; “SPRING CAME”, Directed by Catherine Phillips; “THE CAREGIVER”, Directed by William Bright; “THE GOOD TWIN”, Directed by Zach Bliss; “THE ICELAND CYCLING EXPEDITION”, Directed by Heimir fReyr Hlöðversson, Petur Thor Ragnarsson; “THE RICH KID RULES”, Directed by A.L. Pruitt, MaKenna Perkal; “THE TOMB OF THE UNKNOWN JUNKIE”, Directed by Joseph F Alexandre; “THEM PUBLIC ROMANTICS”, Directed by Jennifer Rubin, and “UMBAG”, Directed by John Ad Castillo.

The Golden State Film Festival was Founded by Jon Gursha and Co-Founded by Peter Greene as a platform for independent filmmakers from around the world in Hollywood. Golden State Film Festival is an annual film festival held at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood. For general press or general inquiries please contact the festival on the website. Golden State Film Festival is a registered trademark, Golden State Film Festival®, a registered trademark of Jonathan Gursha. For more information, please visit GoldenStateFilmFestival.com

