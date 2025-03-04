RI250 Commission, Elected Officials, Community Leaders Hold Portrait Presentation Commemorating First Rhode Island Regiment

RHODE ISLAND, March 4 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, Chair of the RI250 Commission, was joined by Governor Dan McKee, Speaker of the House K. Joseph Shekarchi, Senator Walter S. Felag, Jr., Executive Director of the Tomaquag Museum Lorén Spears, historian and author of From Slaves to Soldiers Bob Geake, Founder and Executive Director of Rhode Island Slave History Medallions Charles Roberts, Executive Director of the Newport Historical Society Rebecca Bertrand, and Collections Manager and Registrar at the Museum of the American Revolution Keith Minsinger for a special presentation of "Brave Men as Ever Fought," a portrait commemorating the First Rhode Island Regiment.

"The history of the First Rhode Island Regiment is unique to Rhode Island, and all Rhode Islanders should know the story of these brave individuals who fought in the first integrated military regiment," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "It's truly an honor to display this portrait. I thank both the Museum of the American Revolution for their partnership and the historians who joined us today for ensuring this history is never forgotten."

In 1778, Rhode Island reorganized its regiments of the Continental Army and authorized the recruitment of enslaved men into the First Rhode Island Regiment. Over 130 free Black men and formerly enslaved men joined the regiment that year. The enslaved men were granted their freedom immediately upon their enlistment, the first and only time such an offer had been made by a state government during the Revolutionary War.

The First Rhode Island Regiment, comprised of Black, Indigenous, and white soldiers, would go on to fight during the Battle of Rhode Island in 1778. In 1780, Rhode Island united its two Continental Army regiments into a unit known as the Rhode Island Regiment. Two full companies of that regiment were made up of Black and Indigenous enlisted men. The Rhode Island Regiment would go on to serve in the decisive Siege of Yorktown in 1781.

Commissioned by the Museum of the American Revolution in 2020, renowned historical military artist Don Troiani (b.1949) recreated what the Rhode Island Regiment's march through Philadelphia in 1781 might have looked like. As part of the scene, 15-year-old African American sailor James Forten looks on as the Regiment marches past the brick façade of the Pennsylvania State House (now known as Independence Hall). Later in life, Forten became a successful business owner, abolitionist, and community leader, and he described what he witnessed back in 1781 to his friend and fellow abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison:

"I well remember that when the New England Regiment marched through this city on their way to attack the English Army under the command of Lord Cornwallis, there was several Companies of Coloured People, as brave Men as ever fought."

Forten was referring to the Rhode Island Regiment.

"As our nation prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary in 2026, it is timely and appropriate to ensure that we remember all those who served, struggled, and sacrificed to secure American Independence," said Museum of the American Revolution President and CEO Dr. R. Scott Stephenson. "We owe a debt of gratitude to those Rhode Islanders of color who wore the uniform and saluted the flag of the fledgling United States in spite of the fact that for most of them, equality was an elusive dream. The Museum is thrilled to loan 'Brave Men as Ever Fought' to the Rhode Island Department of State to commemorate the Rhode Island Regiment's service."

The portrait is on loan to the RI Department of State from the Museum of the American Revolution. After the portrait presentation ceremony, the portrait will be displayed in the State House Royal Charter Museum on the first floor of the building until late June.

