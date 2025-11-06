RI250 Commission to Announce Honor Flight Initiative at Varnum Armory

PROVIDENCE, RI – On Monday, November 10 at 2 p.m., the Rhode Island Department of State and the Rhode Island Semiquincentennial Commission (RI250), in coordination with the Rhode Island Fire Chiefs Honor Flight Hub, will host a press conference at the historic Varnum Armory to announce the RI250 Honor Flight Initiative.

The event will feature remarks from Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, Brigadier General Andrew Chevalier of the Rhode Island National Guard, Director Kasim Yarn of the Rhode Island Office of Veterans Services, Chief (Ret.) David Sayles representing the Rhode Island Fire Chiefs Honor Flight Hub, Alexandra Curtis of the Rhode Island National Guard, and presentation of colors by the Pawtuxet Rangers and Varnum's Regiment. The Rhode Island Professional Firefighter Pipes & Drums Band will also perform.

Honor Flights are specially organized trips that bring veterans to Washington D.C. to visit and pay respects at the memorials dedicated to their service. The RI250 Honor Flight will honor Rhode Island veterans for their service and sacrifice as part of the state's commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the United States. This special announcement will highlight the state's ongoing efforts to recognize Rhode Island's military heritage—from the Revolutionary era to today—and to honor veterans who continue to uphold the ideals of service, courage, and commitment.

Media and members of the public are welcome to attend. Photo opportunities and interviews will follow the speaking program.

WHAT: RI250 Honor Flight Initiative Announcement

WHO: Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Brigadier General Andrew Chevalier, Rhode Island National Guard Director Kasim Yarn, Rhode Island Office of Veterans Services Chief (Ret.) David Sayles, Rhode Island Fire Chiefs Honor Flight Hub Alexandra Curtis, Rhode Island National Guard

WHERE: Varnum Memorial Armory 6 Main Street East Greenwich, RI 02818

WHEN: Monday, November 10, 2025 at 2 p.m.

###