Travel Advisory Reminder: Three Weekend Operations Scheduled for Bridge and Roadwork Starting November 7

RHODE ISLAND, November 6 - Starting on Friday night, November 7, the Rhode Island Department Transportation (RIDOT) will begin three weekend-long construction operations consisting of lane closures and lane shifts on major highways in Providence (I-95), North Smithfield (Route 146), and Warwick/East Greenwich (I-95 and Route 4). The Department has done extensive outreach including the posting of electronic message signs near these work zones so drivers are informed and can plan ahead.

Where these operations are occurring, RIDOT strongly encourages drivers to consider alternate routes, plan additional time for travel and reduce their speed in work zones.

I-95 in Providence

The most significant of these in terms of the volume of traffic is the planned closure of two lanes in each direction of I-95 for the decommissioning of a bridge over an inactive rail line near Roger Williams Park Zoo. The closures are scheduled for the weekends of November 7-10 and November 14-17, starting each weekend at 8 p.m. on Fridays with all lanes open by 5 a.m. Monday morning. For the first weekend, RIDOT will close the two right lanes in both directions of I-95 at this location.

For I-95 North traffic, the closure will begin after the Route 10 (Exit 33) interchange. For I-95 South traffic, the closure will begin after the Thurbers Avenue (Exit 35) interchange. No exits or on-ramps will be affected by this closure.

Drivers should expect traffic delays. RIDOT recommends that travelers use alternate routes such as Route 10 and I-295 on both weekends and plan additional time for travel.

For the week of November 10-14, there will be a lane split in both directions of I-95 at this bridge. There will be two lanes on either side of the work zone. Drivers should not stop or suddenly change lanes at the split. This unsafe behavior will cause traffic delays and could lead to a crash. All lanes go through.

See link below for additional details.

Route 146 in North Smithfield

Beginning Friday night, November 7 at 8 p.m. RIDOT will close one of the two lanes on Route 146 South at the Route 146A interchange in North Smithfield, located approximately one mile south of the Route 104 (Greenville Avenue) exit. It will be closed throughout the weekend, reopening by 5 a.m. on Monday, November 10.

While the lane is closed, RIDOT will finalize construction so it can shift Route 146 traffic onto a new, wider bridge RIDOT built in the past year to accommodate both northbound and southbound traffic.

Also starting Friday night, RIDOT will close a temporary left-hand ramp from Route 146 South to Route 146A North. It will be closed for approximately six weeks before it is replaced with a new ramp on the right-hand side of the highway, a more conventional design for off-ramps. A signed detour will be established.

See link below for additional details.

I-95 and Route 4 in Warwick and East Greenwich

Starting on Friday night, November 7, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin shifting lanes on sections of I-95 and Route 4 where the two highways meet in Warwick and East Greenwich. This change will create work zones for the Department's Route 4 "Missing Move" project, which includes building two critical ramps that were never built when Route 4 was constructed in the 1960s.

The changes will go into effect over two weekends, on the nights of November 7 & 8 and November 14 & 15, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. All lanes will be shifted to the left. During the first weekend on I-95 South, the existing right-lane drop and merge prior to Exit 24A will be shifted slightly so drivers encounter it approximately 1,500 feet sooner than its current location.

See link below for additional details.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

All of this work is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.