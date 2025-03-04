City prepares for March 5 severe weather: What to expect

The City of Lawrence is preparing for a significant winter storm expected to bring damaging winds up to 70 mph, heavy rain, and snowfall beginning late Tuesday evening and continuing into Wednesday morning.

What to Expect:

Damaging wind gusts (50-70 mph) may cause downed trees, limbs, and power outages.

Heavy rainfall ahead of snowfall means pre-treating roads is not possible.

Snow begins before midnight with blizzard-like conditions due to high winds and blowing snow.

Slick roads guaranteed for Wednesday morning’s commute as temperatures drop overnight.

Sunshine returns Wednesday with a high near 40°F, but strong winds (25-30 mph) persist.

City Response

City staff are actively preparing for the storm, including finalizing equipment repairs and readying plows and spreaders. Our crews are working overnight to ensure priority routes remain drivable throughout the storm. Additional staff and equipment operators will be on call as needed.

Resident Safety & Reporting Downed Trees

With high winds expected, tree damage and power outages are likely. Residents can report downed limbs and trees blocking roadways through SeeClickFix at lawrenceks.org/request-services.

The City urges residents to stay informed, avoid unnecessary travel during peak storm hours, and prepare for potential power outages. Updates will be shared via City social media channels and at lawrenceks.org/snow.

