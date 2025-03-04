Premier Mandla Ndlovu welcomes new Director General

Newly appointed Director General in the Office of the Premier, Ms. Maggie Skhosana has assumed her responsibilities on Monday. The Mpumalanga Premier, Mr. Mandla Ndlovu has welcomed Ms Skhosana on her first day in office.

The incumbent has a wealth of experience as a government administrator. Until recently, she served as a Municipal Manager at the Nkangala District Municipality, based in Middelburg, where she spearheaded clean audit achievements.

Audit outcomes are significant indicators of public trust. Premier Ndlovu says Ms Skhosana is positioned to guide the two spheres of government in Mpumalanga towards the realization of the target. “Ms Skhosana’s achievements are well documented. She has set a record of achieving clean audits at the District. This experience will work in our favour in our determination to increase the number of departments and municipalities with similar achievements in the province,” Premier Ndlovu emphasized.

The Premier further applauded Mr Peter Nyoni, the Deputy Director General for Institutional Development, for his sterling role during his tenure as Acting Director General. “Your leadership experience during the transition period is highly appreciated. You brought the much-needed stability in a space that is complex, and guided the entire Provincial Government towards a good performance,” the Premier stressed.

Ms Skhosana says her tenure will be characterized by guiding the 7th administration to achieve the key priorities of driving an inclusive growth and job creation, tackling the high cost of living and poverty, as well as building a capable, ethical and developmental state. She added that her ideology of doing more and talking less will be the anchor point of her commitment.

Enquiries: Mr George Mthethwa (Provincial Government Spokesperson)

Contact number: 013 766 2242 / 083 302 2774

#GovZAUpdates