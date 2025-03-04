Minister Dean Macpherson reviews recommendations from Board of Independent Development Trust

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, is carefully reviewing the recommendations from the board of the Independent Development Trust (IDT) to fill five current vacancies, four of which have existed since 2023.

These recommendations follow two recent ministerial appointments to the IDT board and align with the trust deed, which require the board to submit recommendations to fill any vacancy which arises when a non-ministerial trustee appointee vacates his or her post during their term, from which the Minister can select a candidate to appoint in order to complete the remainder of the term.

“After receiving the recommendations for the five vacancies on the board, I am now assessing the suitability of each candidate. It is imperative that we appoint the best possible candidates to the board to restore stability to the IDT after a period of instability in the agency. The IDT plays a crucial role in providing social infrastructure across South Africa, and I look forward to making the appointment announcements very soon,” Minister Macpherson said.

The Minister stated that once the board is fully appointed, it will be tasked with considering the outcomes of the independent PwC investigation into the failed PSA Oxygen tender plant and implementing measures to expedite structural reforms for the IDT. This is in line with the broader work the Minister is undertaking across the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure to enhance transparency and accountability while eradicating corruption.

