Marketer.co Introduces Revenue-Sharing Model for White Label SEO Partners

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketer.co , a leading provider of white label digital marketing solutions, has announced the launch of a groundbreaking revenue-sharing model for its white label SEO partners. This innovative program allows digital agencies to scale their private label SEO services while earning a percentage of recurring revenue—without upfront costs or operational burdens.As demand for SEO services continues to rise, many agencies face challenges in delivering high-quality results while maintaining profitability. Marketer.co’s revenue-sharing model removes these obstacles, providing agencies with a seamless, performance-based approach to growing their business."We understand the struggles agencies face when trying to scale their SEO services," said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at Marketer.co. "With our new revenue-sharing model, agencies can focus on client acquisition while we handle the SEO fulfillment. It’s a true win-win: partners maximize their earnings without the need for additional resources or overhead."A New Era of White Label SEO PartnershipsTraditional white label SEO models often require agencies to pay upfront costs or work with fixed-margin pricing, making it difficult to scale profitably. Marketer.co’s revenue-sharing model removes financial barriers and allows agencies to earn more as they grow their client base.Key benefits of the new model include:Performance-Based Earnings – Agencies receive a percentage of recurring SEO revenue, ensuring long-term profitability.No Upfront Costs – Marketer.co handles all SEO fulfillment, allowing agencies to scale without financial risk.Scalable Growth Opportunities – The more clients an agency brings in, the more they earn.Dedicated SEO Support – Partners receive expert guidance, real-time reporting, and sales resources to help close deals."This is more than just a partnership—it’s a true collaboration," said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at Marketer.co. "We’re not just providing a service; we’re invested in the long-term success of our partners. The more they grow, the more we grow together."Early Success and Industry ImpactAgencies that have already joined Marketer.co’s revenue-sharing program are seeing increased profitability, higher client retention, and scalable revenue streams.In initial trials, partners reported:30% higher profit margins compared to traditional white label SEO pricing models.50% faster client acquisition rates due to improved pricing flexibility.Stronger long-term client relationships with ongoing revenue-sharing incentives."At Marketer.co, we believe in building long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with our partners," said Nate Nead, CEO and Owner of Marketer.co. "Our revenue-sharing model is designed to create sustainable growth for agencies of all sizes, allowing them to offer premium SEO services without the hassle of managing fulfillment. We’re committed to making SEO more profitable and scalable for our partners."Join the Revenue-Sharing Program TodayDigital agencies looking to expand their SEO offerings and increase recurring revenue can now join Marketer.co’s revenue-sharing program. The initiative is open to agencies of all sizes, from solo consultants to full-service marketing firms.

