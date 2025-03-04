State Archivist to serve as Commissioner to the National Archives

Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez announced that former President Joseph R. Biden appointed Delaware Public Archives Director and State Archivist Stephen M. Marz to serve as a Commissioner to the National Archives and Records Administration-National Historical Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC). The appointment occurred in late Autumn of 2024.

“Steve’s appointment to serve as a Commissioner on the NHPRC highlights the importance of his work and that of the public archives in ensuring that our history is carefully preserved and accessible for future generations,” said Secretary Patibanda-Sanchez. “It is an honor not just for him but for the entire State of Delaware.”

Chaired by the Archivist of the United States, the NHPRC is the grantmaking affiliate of the National Archives and Records Administration. The NHPRC was created along with the National Archives in 1934. Marz is a Certified Archivist who has served as the Director of the Delaware Public Archives as well as the Delaware State Archivist since 2010.

“I am grateful to Former President Biden for this opportunity,” said Stephen Marz.

Marz is the first state archivist to be appointed to the Commission. He will serve in his capacity as Commissioner to the NHPRC for a term that expires on December 26, 2028.

To learn more about the NHPRC, visit https://www.archives.gov/nhprc/.