4th Annual ‘Food Business Conference’ Returns to Metro March 6 & 7

MCPL and Partners Offer Free Workshops for Local Entrepreneurs on March 6 and 7

Our mission for the 2025 Food Business Conference is that every current and aspiring ‘foodpreneur’ walks away with a recipe for success!” — Xander Winkel, MCPL Culinary Center Director

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kansas City’s 4th annual Food Business Conference will return on March 6 and 7, presenting local entrepreneurs and business owners with the opportunity to learn, launch, and level up their food businesses! Hosted at Mid-Continent Public Library, 8900 NE Flintlock Road, Kansas City, MO 64157—and offered in partnership with the Ennovation Center, Kansas State University – Olathe Campus, Mid-Continent Public Library, and The Toolbox KC —the free two-day event will feature workshops on a variety of important topics for current and aspiring food businesses.

Whether you are currently growing a food business or have an amazing idea for one, you’ll find something valuable at the 4thannual 2025 Food Business Conference. This free, two-day conference offers topics related to mobile food businesses, manufacturing, restaurants and agriculture. It also will connect food entrepreneurs with support organizations, coaches and information. A variety of sessions, workshops and networking opportunities will equip you with the tools to strengthen your business. Whether you are currently open for business or still have a food business dream, we have what you need to learn, launch and level up your food business.

“Our mission for the 2025 Food Business Conference is that every current and aspiring ‘foodpreneur’ walks away with a recipe for success!” said MCPL Culinary Center Director Xander Winkel. “This conference has continued to grow each year, and we are thrilled to add new partners and offerings this year. It speaks to the growing need in the area to help our local food businesses.”

March 6 Schedule

● Keynote Address: Chris Goode, Owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery

● The Importance of Local Food Business

● The Role of Food Businesses as Community Leaders (Keynote Address @ 9:20 a.m.)

● El Viaje de La Chancla: Del Concepto a la Realidad (ES)

● How to Successfully Launch Your Food Service Business

● Value Proposition: Understanding Why People Buy What They Buy

● Cook Up Your Perfect Marketing Plan: A Food Biz Workshop

● Pasos esenciales para lanzar tu negocio de comida (ES)

● Branding Workshop

● Food Truck 16 Week Startup Guide

● Panel of Grocery Buyers & Outlets

● Navegando el Panorama Legal de los Food Trucks

● Food Product Business 101

● How to Manage Your Kitchen Like a Pro

● What’s Your Food Product Price?

● Funding Options Panel

● Food Truck Panel

● Developing a Basic Business Plan

● Marketing para tu Negocio de Comida

● Digitalizando tu Negocio de Comida

March 7 Schedule

● Keynote Address: Curt Lafferty, Owner of Mo Pies

● Keynote Panel: Jill Silva, James Beard Award-winning food editor & writer

● From Corporate Sales to Making Pies (Keynote Address @ 9:00 a.m.)

● Stories of KC Food Businesses on the Rise Panel (Keynote Panel @ 4:30 p.m.) with Jessica Dunkel, Co-Owner of Slow Rise Donuts; Denisha Jones, Owner of Sweet Peaches Cobblers; Jon Szajnuk, Owner of Jonny Bakes

● Regulatory Rundown

● Look Before You Leap

● How to Hire and Retain Great Employees Panel

● Using Data to Grow Your Business

● Fresh, Healthy & Local: Sourcing From Local Farms

● How to Manage Work-Life Balance While Running a Business Panel

● Developing a Social Media Mindset

● Reading & Understanding Financial Statements

● Google Business Profile

“We’re so excited to be back at FoodBizCon this year,” said MCPL Square One Small Business Center Director Ashley Muffitt. “We’ve put together a panel of several KC food businesses that are on the rise who will share their stories. Targeting the messages to food businesses is so important as they face unique business challenges that Xander and the Culinary Center team are dedicated to addressing.”

Additional information and FREE registration are available at foodbizcon.com.

This conference is presented in partnership with Ennovation Center, Kansas State University–Olathe Campus, Mid-Continent Public Library, and The Toolbox KC. This event is made possible in part by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

About Mid-Continent Public Library’s Culinary Center

The MCPL Culinary Center is a destination and resource for anyone interested in learning about food and culinary entrepreneurship. More information about the MCPL Culinary Center and its services can be found at mymcpl.org/Culinary. To inquire about renting commercial kitchen space, and to learn more about available scholarships, email Culinary@mymcpl.org. Connect with the Culinary Center on Facebook.

About Square One Small Business Center at Mid-Continent Public Library

A mission enhancement program of Mid-Continent Public Library, Square One Small Business Center provides programming and one-on-one support to anyone looking to explore career options, business ideas, or ideas inside their business. Learn more about Square One or book an appointment with a Square One specialist at mymcpl.org/SquareOne. Connect with Square One on Facebook.

About the Ennovation Center

Located in Independence, MO, The Ennovation Center is a dynamic business development incubator spanning over 28,000 square feet, featuring a range of specialized facilities and services to support the growth and success of its clients. Our team is ready to assist you with turning your great ideas into successful businesses, scaling your current small business, providing entrepreneurial support, or offering general business development services to help you achieve your goals. Visit us at www.ennovationcenter.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.