The Respectful Divorce Podcast Features Long Island Collaborative Divorce Professionals

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

Professionals in Long Island are offering free 30 minute virtual consultations for couples.

We don't often think about mental health in the divorce world, we just think about splitting up the assets” — Chanell Smiley

LONG ISLAND , NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Members of Long Island Collaborative Divorce Professionals Liz Vaz, Melissa Murphy Pavone, and Chanell Smiley were recently guests on The Respectful Divorce Podcast highlighting the value of Collaborative Divorce and the Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast features divorce professionals from around the country exploring different options for couples facing divorce.“Having a team with neutrals on a Collaborative Divorce case makes a tremendous difference,” said Liz Vaz, a Collaborative Divorce Attorney “When we think about traditional divorce with litigation its two attorneys in court butting heads to try to win and it is night and day compared to Collaborative Divorce which is an overall more peaceful process.”Through March 9th, during Divorce With Respect WeekCollaborative Divorce professionals in Long Island are offering free 30 minute virtual consultations. Anyone interested in speaking with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional during Divorce With Respect Week can visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free consultation with a professional near them.“When I learned about Collaborative Divorce and Mediation, I was really drawn to it and wanted to be on that path to help people divorce amicably,” said Divorce Financial Professional Melissa Murphy Pavone. “I was a child of divorce and my mom made a lot of decisions with her heart and not her head. What I know now I wish I knew back then because the trajectory of her life would be a lot different financially.”“We don't often think about mental health in the divorce world, we just think about splitting up the assets," said Chanell Smiley, a mental health professional. “But the emotional effect that divorce can have on children or even spouses is important to acknowledge.”Long Island Collaborative Divorce Professionals help to guide families through the crisis of divorce by offering a collaborative team approach to the divorce process. Families are empowered to make decisions regarding their children, living arrangements, and finances outside of court. Visit https://www.licdp.com/ to learn more about Long Island Collaborative Divorce Professionals.To listen to the Long Island episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, go to https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/long-island-collaborative-divorce-professionals-divorce-with-respect-week-2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.