The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Offers Spring Break Activities for the Entire Family

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is making Spring Break unforgettable with a Texas-sized getaway packed with adventure, from racquet sports and swim camps to basketball training and childcare services. Families can enjoy resort-style luxury, three pools, and more. The Spring Break Racquet Sports Camps provide tennis and pickleball instruction for children ages 4 to 16, with drills tailored to individual skill levels. Beyond the hotel's outdoor playground and waterside fun at three temperature-controlled pools, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa offers various ways to keep kids entertained.

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa the children’s programming goes far beyond the basic with immersive experiences offering younger guests a vacation to remember.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, a renowned luxury hotel in the heart of Houston, is rolling out the red carpet this Spring Break offering a Texas-sized getaway filled with recreation and adventure. Sports and immersive activities are at the top of any kid's vacation wish list, and The Houstonian delivers with top-notch offerings. From luxurious amenities and indulgent meals, to family-friendly movie nights, there are so many ways for the entire family to have fun.Beyond the hotel's outdoor playground and waterside fun at three temperature-controlled pools, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa offers various ways to keep kids entertained . The Spring Break Racquet Sports Camps provide tennis and pickleball instruction for children ages 4 to 16, with drills tailored to individual skill levels from March 10 to March 14. The Spring Break Three-Day Swim Camp runs from March 11 to March 13, offering group swim lessons for children ages 3 to 8. Private swim lessons are also available for youth up to 17 years old.For young basketball players, a skilled Houstonian coach leads classes throughout March to develop fundamental skills such as dribbling, shooting, and passing. Advanced sessions for ages 10 to 14 and beginner and intermediate classes for ages 6 to 12 are available on alternating days.The Houstonian also offers childcare services for registered hotel guests. The Bungalow provides supervised activities for children ages six weeks to five years old, while The Houstonian Hideout entertains kids ages 5 to 12 with a Ninja Warrior structure, a bouldering wall, arts and crafts, and more. Kids Night Out, a monthly event featuring movies and themed activities, will take place on March 22, allowing parents to enjoy an evening while their children engage in supervised fun.Families can enjoy the hotel's Spring Break Stay & Play Getaway , running through March 27. The package features guest room accommodations with no resort fees, access to three resort pools, fitness facilities at The Houstonian Club, and outdoor trails for walking and exploration. Guests will also enjoy an in-room movie, complimentary self-parking, and special gifts for children and teens. Houstonian Club members receive exclusive staycation pricing for themselves, friends, and family. Fees for childcare and other services may apply.In addition to the hotel grounds, families can explore Houston's top attractions with CityPASS, which provides discounted admission to must-see destinations such as Space Center Houston, the Houston Zoo, and the Museum of Fine Arts. Hotel guests can also take advantage of the shuttle, which will take them to shopping destinations and attractions within a three-mile radius of the hotel.###Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time registered dietitian, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery by The Houstonian Club. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.