Bliss Boogie Festival 2025 Unveils an Inspiring Lineup and Expanded Offerings for Year Two

Bliss Boogie 2025

Some of the biggest names in the industry are speaking at this year's Bliss Boogie event.

We believe in the transformational power of love, music, movement, and community for attendees to explore, connect, & grow in an environment designed for self-expression & joy.” — Kai Baylis, Bliss Boogie Founder

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated Bliss Boogie Festival returns for its second year, bringing an expanded lineup of transformative experiences to Lakeside Retreats in Raleigh, NC, from May 29 to June 1, 2025. Building upon the success of its inaugural year in 2024, the 2025 festival will feature an inspiring array of presenters, immersive workshops, live music, and vibrant community gatherings designed to foster connection, personal growth, and well-being.A Festival Unlike Any OtherBliss Boogie stands out in the festival landscape by creating a unique “safe container” for attendees—an inclusive, welcoming space where people from all backgrounds can explore incredible education opportunities movement, music, mindfulness, and more. The 2025 event will feature an impressive lineup of speakers and presenters.What’s New in 2025?This year’s festival promises exciting new elements, including:- expanded lineup of renowned speakers, artists, and wellness experts,- new interactive workshops covering movement, mindfulness, and creative expression,- enhanced festival grounds designed to cultivate connection and comfort,- more opportunities for sponsorship and vendor participation.Bliss Boogie 2025 Musicians and DJ'sCJ MonétDub LorenzoMystical JoyrideSri KalaSierra MarinTre. CharlesChico "DJ Madcow" ScottDJ DamuBliss Boogie 2025 Speaker ListAmber Koskey | April Curtis | Aria Arus-Altuz | Bishop Daniels | Brent Cotton | Brooklin Green | Chablis Dandridge | Christine Link | Dr. David Freeman | Gina & Dayne Weathers | Guy Shahar | Heather “Nookie” Claus | Imari Colón | James Marshall | Jordan Leonard | Julia Hartsell | Kandaka Immanuel | Kathleen Aurora Smith | Lauren Harkness | Leah Piper | Lisa Rizzoli | Major Tom | Megan McReynolds | Mercedes Lopez Arratia | Monique Darling | Nikki Lundberg | Peter Peterson | Raj Karki | Reid Mihalko | Robert Skinner | Robin L. Miles | Ross Lewin | Russell Pappas | S. Sequoia Stafford | Shawn Roop | skye nunez | Sri Kala Chandra | Stephanie Hupp | Steven Peterson | Tachè & Lasan | Tiffany Chambers-Goldberg | Toni Craige | Victoria Haffer | Dr. Willow Brown | Yaw TutuWhy Now?As conversations around mental well-being, movement, and community-building continue to gain momentum, The Bliss Boogie Festival provides a timely space for individuals to recharge, connect, and celebrate.Get InvolvedTickets, sponsorship opportunities, and vendor applications are now available at blissboogie.com. The festival encourages early sign-ups to take advantage of discounted rates and limited-space workshops.About The Bliss Boogie FestivalFounded in 2024, The Bliss Boogie Festival is a celebration of movement, music, and mindfulness, bringing together artists, educators, and wellness practitioners for an unforgettable experience. Located in the serene setting of Lakeside Retreats in Raleigh, NC, the festival is dedicated to fostering joy, connection, and self-discovery.

