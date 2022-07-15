Nationwide ‘988’ Phone Number Launch is Game Changer for Teens in Distress
Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people aged 15-24 & nearly 20% of high schoolers report serious thoughts of suicide with 9% of these teens having attempted to take their lives.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 16, 2022 marks the deadline that was directed by the FCC for all cell phone carriers to implement the shortened number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and integrate it into their system. This 3-digit, easy to remember, number will enable anyone to simply reach out to 988 and speak with a live operator. National call centers are working hard to efficiently man their centers and hire more trained employees and volunteers. It’s possible that in some states there may not be enough people to handle the volume of calls that are expected to come in.
Since 2005, there has been a network of more than 200 crisis centers with trained counselors to chat or speak with someone in crisis. There have been numerous studies that have proven that after these call sessions, the caller has felt less suicidal, less depressed, less overwhelmed, and more hopeful.
A segment of the population that is disproportionately affected by suicide and attempted suicide are teens. Teens have a unique set of stressors that weigh on them. They are dealing with bullying, peer pressure, self-esteem, family stress, and more that leads to withdrawal, anxiety, aggression, physical illness, drug or alcohol abuse and serious mental health breakdowns, including suicide and attempted suicide.
“According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 24 in the U.S and almost 20% of high school students report serious thoughts of suicide. And if that’s not staggering enough, 9% of these teens have attempted to take their lives,” commented Chanda Spates, DDAAT-App! CEO. “Our children are at great risk, and they are relying on us to save them. This new “988” phone number needs to be shouted from the rooftops, encouraging our kids to reach out and speak with a caring soul on the other end of the phone before one more beautiful child is lost,” she continued. “As a country, we can no longer sit back and watch this crisis from the sidelines. It’s time for parents, organizations and communities to unite in saving lives. This is no longer an option, it’s an obligation.”
“DAAT-App! is focused on creating opportunities for teens to interact with adults who can serve as mentors when a father-figure is missing in the home. Children need our support, and we are committed to making a change for every community. The DDAAT-APP team is excited about integrating ‘988’ into the app.”
2022 Teen Suicide Statistics (JAMA Pediatr. 2022;176(6):604-606. doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2022.0069)
• There has been a 4.5-fold increase in suicidal ingestion of medication and drug cases among children between the ages of 10 and 12 since 2000.
• Pediatric emergency department visits for suicidality account for more than 1.1 million encounters per year, and this number has doubled in the past decade.
According to a new gun violence prevention report...
• the rate of young people taking their own lives with firearms in the U.S. has increased faster than for any other age group.
• the youth suicide rate is at its highest point in more than 20 years.
• while firearm suicide overall increased about 2% during the pandemic, the rate among young people increased 15% and nearly half of all suicide attempts by young people involve a gun.
• increased anxiety and depression, likely exacerbated by the pandemic, along with the impacts of social media and cyberbullying are among the theorized drivers.
About DDAAT-App
DDAAT-App! TM is a unique combination of real-time innovative technology, a culturally based engaging and responsive platform , and research-based intervention that was strategically designed to help close the gaps left by the absentee father crisis, to reduce risk factors for depression, school dropout rates, and suicide rates among adolescents. The DDAAT-App! team believes that supporting successful transitions into adulthood encourages the development of responsible citizenship, & stronger communities to heal one city, one county, one school district, one school, one classroom and one child at a time.
Chanda Spates, DDAAT-App’s Founder and CEO created this mobile app following a family crisis when her oldest child attempted suicide because of unspeakable bullying by his classmates and subsequent systematic failure of protection by the local school system, local law enforcement, and local organizations. The systems in our nation consistently fail teens, young adults, and other at-risk populations, over and over again, and this can lead to other suicide attempts as well. DDAAT-App! is proudly supported by Dream Smart Academy, Fice-Apps, and Flourish Foundation Project and Novant Health has signed a letter of intent to partner with DDAAT-App.
To learn more about DDAAT-App!, visit the website at DDAAT-App.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram.
