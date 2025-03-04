The Respectful Divorce Podcast Features Central Ohio Academy of Collaborative Professionals

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

During Divorce With Respect Week® Collaborative Divorce professionals in Ohio are offering free 30 minute virtual divorce consultations through March 9.

OH, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Members of Central Ohio Academy of Collaborative Professionals Donald Morris and Terrie Austin were recent guests on The Respectful Divorce podcast discussing no-court options for divorce. The Respectful Divorce Podcast is a national podcast that talks with divorce professionals from around the country exploring divorce options that are available to couples facing the possibility of divorce.“A financial neutral is brought onto the team for just that purpose, so we are not leaning towards one party or another, ” said Donal Morris, a divorce financial professional. “We gather all the numbers and look at the assets and liabilities and what is coming in and then say here is the black and white picture of the family’s finances in a neutral way.”During Divorce With Respect WeekCollaborative Divorce professionals in Ohio are offering free 30 minute virtual divorce consultations through March 9. To schedule a free consultation with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com where you will find a list of participating divorce professionals.“When a financial expert is involved you can get creative with your financial solutions,” said Terri Austin, who is also a divorce financial professional.“as financial people, our minds sort of naturally work that way and so we are able to tell our clients what will and won't work. It just makes more sense when there is a financial professional involved in a divorce so those financial issues are taken care of.”Central Ohio Academy of Collaborative Professionals is a not for profit group of attorneys, mental health professionals and divorce financial professionals, who help couples to resolve their divorce as painlessly as possible. The Collaborative Divorce process enables the couple to be in control of all divorce decisions and have a path moving forward that minimizes conflict and adversity. To learn more about Central Ohio Academy of Collaborative Professionals visit, https://www.winwindivorce.org/ To listen to this episode of the Respectful Divorce podcast visit https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/central-ohio-academy-of-collaborative-divorce-professionals-divorce-with-respect-week-2025

