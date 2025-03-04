The Respectful Divorce Podcast Features Ohio Collaborative Divorce Attorney

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

During Divorce With Respect Week® Collaborative Divorce professionals in Ohio are offering free 30 minute virtual consultations.

OH, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nancy Sponseller, an Ohio Collaborative Divorce attorney was recently featured on The Respectful Divorce podcast highlighting the value of Collaborative Divorce and the upcoming Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast talks with divorce professionals from around the country to explore different divorce options for people facing the reality of divorce.“About 22 years ago a group of us started reading about collaborative divorce and we knew if they were doing it in other states it was something we needed to look into as a viable option for people in Ohio,” said Sponseller. “Collaborative is the best way to divorce with the least stress.”Through March 9th, during Divorce With Respect WeekCollaborative Divorce professionals in Ohio are offering free 30 minute virtual consultations. Anyone interested in speaking with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional during Divorce With Respect Week can visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free consultation with a professional near them.“The attorneys and the neutral professionals are trained to work together to help a couple resolve their matters in the best way for everybody,” said Sponseller. “It has become apparent that this is a win-win process for all parties involved in terminating a marriage.”Nancy L. Sponseller graduated from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law in 1977. She went on to establish her own practice in 1984 where she practices in the areas of family law and estate planning. To learn more about Sponseller visit https://sponsellerlaw.com/ To listen to this episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, go to https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/nancy-sponseller-divorce-with-respect-week-2025

