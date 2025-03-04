New Jersey Collaborative Divorce Attorney Featured On The Respectful Divorce Podcast

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

During Divorce With Respect Week® Collaborative Divorce professionals in New Jersey are offering virtual 30 minute divorce consultations for free.

NJ, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaborative Divorce Attorney Heather Keith was a featured guest on The Respectful Divorce podcast discussing the upcoming Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast is hosted by Tim Crouch and discusses options for divorce with professionals including no court options that are available to divorcing couples.“I got into family law because of my own trauma and I wanted to help others heal through that in a peaceful manner,” said Keith. “When collaborative divorce started coming up as an option I was amazed because with litigation I only saw destruction, I did not see compassion or empathy. You tear apart a family with litigation and I knew there had to be a better way.”During Divorce With Respect WeekCollaborative Divorce professionals in New Jersey including Heather Keith are offering virtual 30 minute divorce consultations for free. Divorce With Respect Week is March 3 through 9. To book a free consultation with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com where you will find a list of participating professionals.“One thing we can do as attorneys in this field is bring our humanity and compassion to an area of law that touches on so many aspects of what it means to be human beings," said Keith. “It’s very important that we share about peaceful divorce options because the decisions that we make really bear on children and they are the next generation.”Keith Family Law has been assisting families with family law matters since 2012. The firm has years of experience in all types of divorce cases from adversarial and amicable. To learn more about Keith Family Law, go to https://keithfamilylaw.com/ To listen to this episode of the Respectful Divorce podcast visit https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/heather-keith-divorce-with-respect-week-2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.