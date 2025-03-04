March 3rd Through 9th is Divorce With Respect Week® in The City Of Burbank

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week® Divorce With Respect Week® will be from March 3-9, 2025

During Divorce With Respect Week® divorce professionals in the Burbank area are offering free virtual consultations.

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Burbank has declared March 3-9 to be Divorce With Respect Week. Divorce With Respect Weekis an opportunity for anyone interested in learning more about options for divorce and how to stay out of court in their divorce process.In proclaiming it Divorce With Respect Week, Burbank residents are encouraged to get the support they need as they navigate through difficult moments like divorce."We are proud that the City of Burbank has declared March 3rd through 9th as Divorce With Respect Week,” said Collaborative Divorce Attorney Jami K. Fosgate. “This is a time to encourage understanding, compassion, and support during life’s challenging transitions like divorce. This week serves as an opportunity for those facing divorce to explore peaceful and respectful options outside the courtroom."During Divorce With Respect Weekdivorce professionals in the Burbank area are offering free virtual consultations for anyone interested in learning more about the divorce options that are available to them. Divorce With Respect Weekis a nationwide initiative to inform people about the Collaborative Divorce process.Anyone interested in speaking to a divorce attorney, divorce financial expert, mental health professional or child specialist, during Divorce With Respect Weekcan visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a professional near them.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.