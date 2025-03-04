March 3rd Through 9th Declared Divorce With Respect Week® In Missouri

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week® This year will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week® from March 3-9, 2025.

Divorce With Respect Week® is a chance for couples to learn more about peaceful divorce options and how to divorce with respect by staying out of court.

MO, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The state of Missouri has proclaimed March 3-9 to be Divorce With Respect Week. Divorce With Respect Weekis a chance for couples to learn more about peaceful divorce options and how to divorce with respect by staying out of court.Signed by the Missouri House of Representatives, the proclamation said that Collaborative Divorce allows couples more privacy in resolving their differences and is often less time consuming and expensive compared to litigated divorce.“We want to thank the state of Missouri for declaring it Divorce With Respect Week,” said Attorney Jennifer Piper. “This initiative is so important for couples and people to know about because there is a better way to divorce out there, one that protects your peace and family."During Divorce With Respect Weekdivorce professionals across Missouri are offering free virtual consultations for anyone interested in learning more about the divorce options that are available to them. This is the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Weekwhich is a national effort to inform more people about the benefits of the Collaborative Divorce process.Anyone interested in speaking to a divorce attorney, divorce financial expert, mental health professional or child specialist, during Divorce With Respect Weekshould visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to book a free consultation with a divorce professional near them.

