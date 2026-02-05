Marci Martinez to Offer Free Consultations During Divorce with Respect Week®

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denton family law attorney Marci Martinez will be participating in Divorce With Respect Weekfrom March 1 -8, 2026. During that week, Martinez will offer free divorce consultations as part of a national initiative to promote divorcing in a way that allows couples to go through the divorce process with their dignity and respect intact.Divorce with Respect Week is an opportunity to learn more about divorce alternatives that keep couples out of court including Collaborative Divorce. Collaborative Divorce is a non-adversarial process where each spouse has their own collaboratively trained attorney and a team of neutral divorce professionals who provide expertise in parenting and financial issues. Through a series of meetings, the team works together with the couples to resolve all the issues in the divorce.Marci Martinez is a Collaborative Divorce attorney based in the Denton County area where she has handled family law matters for over 16 years. She has served as the President of the Family Law Section of the Denton County Bar Association and Co-chair of the Denton County Adoption Day Committee. She has received the Pillar of Justice Award from the Denton County Bar Association and has been awarded Legal Elite Award for the DFW area by US Business News.Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. It has since grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce find a better way to untie the knot. To learn more about Divorce With Respect Weekand book a free consultation with Marci Martinez go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

