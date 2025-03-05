Dr. Prabhat Sinha of Toms River, New Jersey Named NJ Top Doc For Eight Consecutive Year

Dr. Prabhat Sinha, a Board Certified Internal Medicine Specialist at Ocean Family & Geriatric Associates in Toms River, New Jersey, has earned the distinction of being a NJ Top Doc for eight consecutive years. His commitment to excellence in patient care continues to set him apart. With board certification in internal medicine, a dedication to the latest medical technologies, and a patient-first philosophy, Dr. Sinha offers top-tier care both at his private practice and at the Community Medical Center in Toms River.

At Ocean Family & Geriatric Associates, Dr. Sinha and his team prioritize their patients above all. "Trust is a key point of our practice philosophy," he emphasizes, ensuring that every patient feels valued and heard. Known for his compassionate nature, Dr. Sinha takes the time to connect with each patient, ensuring they receive the thorough care they deserve. Patients appreciate his approach, and Dr. Sinha himself shares, “My favorite part of the day is my interaction with the patients, because the patients are so appreciative of all we do for them.”

Services offered at Ocean Family & Geriatric Associates include Electrocardiograms, Botox Injections, MicroBotox, Suboxone Treatment for Opiate Addiction, Arterial Brachial Index for PAD, Nerve Conduction Study for Neuropathy, B12 Injections, Weight Loss Management, and Arthritis Care.

To learn more about NJ Top Doc, Dr. Prabhat Sinha, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drprabhatsinha/

