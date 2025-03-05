Dr. Prabhat Sinha of Toms River, New Jersey Named NJ Top Doc For Eight Consecutive Year

Dr. Prabhat Sinha

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Prabhat Sinha, MD of Ocean Family & Geriatric Associates, LLC in Toms River for the eighth consecutive year.Dr. Prabhat Sinha, a Board Certified Internal Medicine Specialist at Ocean Family & Geriatric Associates in Toms River, New Jersey, has earned the distinction of being a NJ Top Doc for eight consecutive years. His commitment to excellence in patient care continues to set him apart. With board certification in internal medicine, a dedication to the latest medical technologies, and a patient-first philosophy, Dr. Sinha offers top-tier care both at his private practice and at the Community Medical Center in Toms River.At Ocean Family & Geriatric Associates, Dr. Sinha and his team prioritize their patients above all. "Trust is a key point of our practice philosophy," he emphasizes, ensuring that every patient feels valued and heard. Known for his compassionate nature, Dr. Sinha takes the time to connect with each patient, ensuring they receive the thorough care they deserve. Patients appreciate his approach, and Dr. Sinha himself shares, “My favorite part of the day is my interaction with the patients, because the patients are so appreciative of all we do for them.”Services offered at Ocean Family & Geriatric Associates include Electrocardiograms, Botox Injections, MicroBotox, Suboxone Treatment for Opiate Addiction, Arterial Brachial Index for PAD, Nerve Conduction Study for Neuropathy, B12 Injections, Weight Loss Management, and Arthritis Care.To learn more about NJ Top Doc, Dr. Prabhat Sinha, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drprabhatsinha/ ----About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

