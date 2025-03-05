Transforming The Natural Insect Repellents Market 2025:Impact Of Rising Insect-Borne Diseases On Demand For Alternatives

The Business Research Company

Natural Insect Repellents Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The natural insect repellents market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.88 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

What Is Fueling The Impressive Growth Of The Natural Insect Repellents Market?

The natural insect repellents market size has demonstrated robust growth in recent years. Its market size is anticipated to grow from $1.90 billion in 2024 to $2.07 billion in 2025, an annual growth rate CAGR of 8.9%. Factors contributing to this significant growth include rising government initiatives for vector-borne disease prevention, increasing consumer preference for toxin-free products, and the growing popularity of sustainable and biodegradable goods. The market is also propelled by robust environmental protection policies that promote eco-friendly products and the surging demand for child-safe and pet-friendly repellents.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20896&type=smp

Few sectors have demonstrated the resilience and growth that the natural insect repellents market has. The sector not only survived a challenging historic period but thrived, and it is on track to continue expanding in the coming years. By 2029, it is projected to reach a staggering $2.88 billion, representing an annual growth rate CAGR of 8.7%. This growth can be attributed to the rise in vector-borne diseases, an increase in global health campaigns for disease prevention, and the increasing adoption of aromatherapy-based repellents. Other factors, such as rising disposable income and expanding middle-class populations, also play a crucial role in market growth.

What Drives The Natural Insect Repellent Market Growth?

One of the major drivers for this projected growth is the rising incidence of insect-borne diseases. Insect-borne diseases are rising due in part to factors such as climate change, urbanization, and increased global travel, which expand the habitats of disease-carrying insects. Natural insect repellents provide a safe, eco-friendly, and non-toxic alternative to synthetic repellents, effectively reducing the risk of insect bites and disease transmission. The expectation is that as the incidence of insect-borne diseases continues to rise, so too will the demand for natural insect repellents.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/natural-insect-repellents-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players In The Natural Insect Repellent Global Market?

Key players in the natural insect repellents market are playing pivotal roles in establishing the market as a high growth sector. Key companies operating in the natural insect repellents market include Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Avon Products Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Earth Corporation, Quantum Health, iHerb LLC, Mamaearth, Babyganics, Repel Products Inc., W. S. Badger Company, Pro Products LLC, Eco Lips Inc., Sawyer Products, and Thistle Farms Ltd., among others. These companies are not just setting the stage for growth, but also paving the way for innovation.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Natural Insect Repellent Market?

Leading companies are focusing their energies on developing mosquito-repellent sprays to provide immediate protection against mosquito bites, consequently reducing the risk of insect-borne diseases. In June 2023, Diptyque, a France-based luxury fragrance brand, made headlines by launching a body spray that possesses mosquito-repellent properties. This innovative product combines practicality with pleasure, offering a blend of essential oils known for their mosquito-repellent properties, such as lemongrass, geranium, and lemon eucalyptus.

How Is The Natural Insect Repellent Market Segmented?

The natural insect repellents market report covers market segmentation by product type including spray or aerosols, creams or lotions, and others, by distribution supermarkets or hypermarkets, online, other distributions, and by application special population, general population. Each product category is further divided into subsegments, providing a comprehensive view of the market’s structure.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Natural Insect Repellent Market?

Regionally, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for natural insect repellents in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report also covers other regions, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/integrated-pest-management-ipm-global-market-report

Insecticides Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insecticides-global-market-report

Insect Growth Regulator Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insect-growth-regulator-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.