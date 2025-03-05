Additive Manufacturing Users Group Awards Two Scholarships

Dr. Colleen Murray, recipient of AMUG's 2025 Randy Stevens Scholarship. Justin Levy, recipient of AMUG's 2025 Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship

ZEELAND, MI, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) today announced the recipients of its scholarships. Colleen Murray, Ph.D., a lecturer in the Department of Aerospace Engineering at the University of Maryland (UMD), has been awarded the Randy Stevens Scholarship for educators in additive manufacturing. Justin Levy, a third-year mechanical engineering student at The Ohio State University (OSU), has been awarded the Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship for students in additive manufacturing.As scholarship recipients, Dr. Murray and Levy will attend the AMUG Conference to engage with additive manufacturing users. They are scheduled to take the main stage to present their work on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The AMUG Conference will be held in Chicago, Illinois, from March 30 to April 3, 2025.The scholarships recognize students and educators who demonstrate a passion and vision for additive manufacturing while working towards advancing education and industry. Brent Griffith, co-chair of AMUG's Scholarship Committee and a 2023 scholarship recipient, said, "The fact that selection was difficult for the Scholarship Committee shows that these scholarships are becoming an increasingly sought-after and competitive honor among highly motivated students and instructors in the field of additive manufacturing."Olga Ivanova, Ph.D., Scholarship Committee co-chair, said, "We had an outstanding pool of applicants this year. The selection process was particularly difficult, as the top two candidates for the Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship and the top three for the Randy Stevens Scholarship received nearly identical scores from the committee, making the final decision especially challenging."Colleen Murray received a doctoral degree in mechanical engineering from UMD and is a lecturer in the Department of Aerospace Engineering at UMD. She teaches a class on the mechanics of composites and will soon teach a course on advanced manufacturing and automation, which she is developing. Additionally, Murray is assisting in developing an undergraduate program in mechatronics engineering for the Universities at Shady Grove.Her research background is in the mechanical characterization of composites and additively manufactured structures. For her doctoral thesis, Murray focused on the energy absorption properties of additively manufactured honeycombs for crashworthiness applications. She continues the research work on additive structures through her projects and those of undergraduates she oversees.Norman Wereley, Ph.D, a University of Maryland Minta Martin Professor of aerospace engineering, said in his letter of recommendation, "Dr. Murray is an excellent communicator and an exceptional person, leader, scholar, mentor and researcher. I cannot imagine anyone more deserving of the Randy Stevens Scholarship." He continued, "Dr. Murray was a truly gifted graduate student with outstanding capabilities, and we were extremely fortunate to have Dr. Murray join the Department of Aerospace Engineering as a lecturer."Dr. Murray focuses on expanding the boundaries of additive manufacturing through ongoing research and exposing her students to the technologies and their possibilities. She believes that participation in the AMUG Conference will support these efforts in many ways."I hope to bring back valuable insights and encourage my colleagues to attend in the future. I am excited to learn more about additive manufacturing and how it will help define our future," Murray said. She also hopes to make connections that provide expert guidance on technologies, applications, and future projects.Dr. Ivanova said, "Dr. Murray is actively developing curricula that would benefit from her engaging with the industry leaders at the AMUG Conference. Her research and work focus on practical applications, ensuring that innovative ideas can be effectively translated into real-world use, which stood out."Justin Levy became interested in 3D printing when he was 13 years old and now conducts research in laser powder bed fusion and process optimization. He has consistently sought to push the boundaries of additive manufacturing technologies with strong commitments to the technology and innovation. Those ambitions led him to OSU, where he is pursuing a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering.As a student researcher in OSU's Center for Design and Manufacturing Excellence (CDME), Levy works to optimize breakaway support strategies for laser powder bed fusion to reduce post-processing time and improve workflow efficiency. This research is intended to provide scalable solutions to manufacturers while minimizing production costs. He also worked on a collaborative project between CDME and Pantheon3D to bring the first concrete 3D printer to Ohio by supporting the printer's installation and developing process procedures.Levy's work outside of OSU is significant and varied. He interned at Castheon, Inc., an ADDMAN Group Company, and was a fellow in the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) X-Force program. In the summer of 2025, he will work with the additive group in the REACT lab at Tinker AFB on strategies to use additive manufacturing across the U.S. Air Force.Youping Gao, Castheon's founder, chief scientist, & EVP, stated in his letter of recommendation, "Justin's practical expertise in additive manufacturing processes and his unwavering commitment to innovation make him an outstanding candidate for this scholarship." Gao continued, "Justin consistently demonstrated exceptional initiative and versatility. I am confident that his dedication, technical aptitude, and collaborative spirit will continue to serve him and any organization he supports well in future endeavors."Levy's character shines in his statement about participation as an NSIN X-Force Fellow. He said, "Many younger students had never worked with 3D printing. Mentoring them and demonstrating the usefulness of this technology was a genuine pleasure, especially while contributing to such a unique aircraft program."Brent Griffith said, "Justin showed a passion for additive manufacturing, and his work demonstrated a desire to continue to push boundaries beyond what he has done. He has developed creative solutions to complex problems as a student, and we are sure this will continue when he transitions to his career."The Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship—founded by Guy's wife, Renee Bourdeau, and financially supported by Project MFG—is awarded annually to one college student. The Randy Stevens Scholarship—founded and financially supported by Randy's former employer, In'Tech Industries—is awarded annually to one educator focusing on additive manufacturing.

