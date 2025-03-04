AG Hilgers Urges Nebraskans to Stay Ahead of Scammers During National Consumer Protection Week

LINCOLN – Scammers are getting smarter, but so are Nebraskans. This National Consumer Protection Week, Attorney General Mike Hilgers is empowering consumers with the tools they need to recognize fraud, avoid scams, and protect their hard-earned money.

Throughout the week, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office will share quick, practical fraud prevention tips on X (formerly Twitter) via @ProtectNE —because learning to outsmart scammers can take five minutes or less!

Nebraska’s Top 10 Scams of 2024

Scammers target people in many ways, but these were the most reported fraud categories in Nebraska this year:

Imposter Scams Online Shopping Home Improvement Auto Scams Health/Medical Fraud Banks & Lenders Travel Scams Phone Scams Identity Theft Credit Card Fraud

As scammers develop more sophisticated schemes, staying informed is your best defense. The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office offers free resources to help consumers recognize and avoid scams. Visit ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.gov or call the Consumer Affairs Response Team at 402-471-2682 for assistance.

Want to take fraud prevention a step further? Organizations and schools can request free, in-person presentations on consumer protection topics by visiting our website or calling (402) 471-3878.