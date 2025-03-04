Really Big Coloring Books®, St. Louis Announces New Publishing Rates Effective Immediately - Tariff Buster Savings

The company offers perfect bound full color products, magazines, greeting cards, books, coloring books, placemats, imprint coloring books and a host of other paper related products. All manufacturing is in St. Louis, MO.

The announcement includes waiving set-up costs, color charges, layout, pre-press fees on most all new incoming orders.

The announcement includes waiving set-up costs, color charges, layout, pre-press fees on most all new incoming orders and wholesale discounts for reselling.

Regarding the new Trump Tariffs in place, the company began fielding questions three weeks ago, we will put people to work by bringing home publishing jobs."
— N. Wayne Bell
ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the company announced new tariff-busting publishing rates that are effective immediately. This move is aimed at making the company’s publishing services and products more accessible and affordable for a wider audience. The announcement includes waiving set-up costs, color charges, layout, pre-press fees on most all new incoming orders. While offering new wholesale orders on products at an additional 20% off for the foreseeable future. Those orders must be placed via phone, says the customer service department.

This strategic shift is designed not only to counteract the financial impact of tariffs but also to strengthen the company's market position. By removing financial barriers, Really Big Coloring Books® aims to attract new customers and expand with the existing ones, thereby fostering long-term growth and customer loyalty. These tariff-busting rates come as a welcome relief to many in the industry who have been grappling with rising costs. “Many of our customers have product printed overseas simply on price demand. With the new Trump Tariffs in place, the company began fielding questions three weeks ago regarding timelines, production capabilities and pricing. We are responding to an opening in the marketplace,” says Wayne Bell.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Really Big Coloring Books® is a manufacturer with integrated facilities providing adult and children’s coloring books. Home of the worlds original coloring book website, the company is a contractor of the U.S. Government Publishing Office (GPO), develops the PBS KIDS® Characters Coloring Program and a wholesaler - distributor of Crayola Brand Crayons in the USA and Canada. The company offers perfect bound full color products, magazines, greeting cards, books, coloring books, placemats, imprint coloring books and a host of other paper related products. All manufacturing is in St. Louis, MO.

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.

