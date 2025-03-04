Really Big Coloring Books®, St. Louis Announces New Publishing Rates Effective Immediately - Tariff Buster Savings
The announcement includes waiving set-up costs, color charges, layout, pre-press fees on most all new incoming orders.
The company offers perfect bound full color products, magazines, greeting cards, books, coloring books, placemats, imprint coloring books and a host of other paper related products. All manufacturing is in St. Louis, MO.
This strategic shift is designed not only to counteract the financial impact of tariffs but also to strengthen the company's market position. By removing financial barriers, Really Big Coloring Books® aims to attract new customers and expand with the existing ones, thereby fostering long-term growth and customer loyalty. These tariff-busting rates come as a welcome relief to many in the industry who have been grappling with rising costs. “Many of our customers have product printed overseas simply on price demand. With the new Trump Tariffs in place, the company began fielding questions three weeks ago regarding timelines, production capabilities and pricing. We are responding to an opening in the marketplace,” says Wayne Bell.
Founded in 1988 and headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Really Big Coloring Books® is a manufacturer with integrated facilities providing adult and children’s coloring books. Home of the worlds original coloring book website, the company is a contractor of the U.S. Government Publishing Office (GPO), develops the PBS KIDS® Characters Coloring Program and a wholesaler - distributor of Crayola Brand Crayons in the USA and Canada. The company offers perfect bound full color products, magazines, greeting cards, books, coloring books, placemats, imprint coloring books and a host of other paper related products. All manufacturing is in St. Louis, MO.
