Learn about hummingbirds at March 28 MDC virtual program

WINONA, Mo. – People are fascinated by hummingbirds and the way they dart and hover around feeders and some native flowering plants is truly remarkable.

People can learn about hummingbirds at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Birds: Hummingbirds of Missouri” on March 28. This free online program will be from 1-2 p.m. and is being put on by the staff at MDC’s Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona. It is open to all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206789

At the March 28 program, MDC Naturalist Wendy Lott will discuss the annual cycle of hummingbirds and will talk about native plants that attract these pollinators (as well as other native pollinating birds and insects). She will discuss when these unique birds begin to return to Missouri in spring and she will also have information on how to prepare them for their long migrations in the fall.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

MDC’s Twin Pines Conservation Education Center is located just east of Winona at 20086 Highway 60. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at Twin Pines by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who need information about upcoming programs or how to sign up for text alerts from Twin Pines can call 573-325-1381.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.