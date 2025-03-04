Submit Release
New MDC booklets on hunting and trapping available this month

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds hunters, trappers, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts they can get free copies of its updated booklets beginning in mid-March on 2025 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information and Summary of Missouri Hunting and Trapping Regulations at MDC regional offices, MDC nature centers, and other places where permits are sold.

MDC’s 2025 Summary of Missouri Fishing Regulations booklet will be available at vendors and MDC offices beginning in April. 

View booklet information online at mdc.mo.gov using the search tool at the top of the homepage.

The handy booklets have information on related permits, seasons, species, regulations, limits, conservation areas, sunrise and sunset tables, and more.

Learn more about hunting and trapping in Missouri at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping.

Learn more about fishing in Missouri at mdc.mo.gov/fishing.

