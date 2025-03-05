Zog Inc. Announces Strategic Acquisition of Ram Technologies, Inc. and Cerberus Tech Solutions, LLC

Zog Inc. expands its reach and enhances its IT support, cybersecurity, and compliance solutions through the acquisition

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zog Inc., a leading Managed Service Provider (MSP) known for its relationship-obsessed approach and growth-focused IT solutions, is excited to announce the acquisition of Ram Technologies, Inc. and Cerberus Tech Solutions, LLC, two well-established technology service providers. This strategic acquisition significantly enhances Zog Inc.’s ability to deliver comprehensive, audit-ready IT solutions that help businesses future-proof their operations.“We are thrilled to welcome Ram Technologies and Cerberus Tech Solutions to the Zog family,” said Mat Zoglio CEO of Zog Inc. “Both companies have built outstanding reputations for delivering cutting-edge technology solutions, and this acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to support business leaders who see IT as a strategic advantage. By combining our strengths, we will provide even more innovative solutions to help our clients stay ahead in an evolving digital landscape.”Ram Technologies and Cerberus Tech Solutions, with locations in Hamilton New Jersey and Toms River New Jersey, bring in over 20 years of expertise in delivering technology solutions, further strengthening Zog Inc.’s existing service portfolio.Terry Ikey, CEO of Ram Technologies and Cerberus Tech Solutions, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition:"We are incredibly excited about the acquisition and the opportunities it brings. This partnership is a great step forward, and we’re looking forward to working together to drive innovation and continued growth."Clients of all three companies can expect a seamless transition, with no disruption to current services. The integration process will focus on enhancing service delivery, leveraging best-in-class technology, and continuing to prioritize client success.About Zog Inc.Zog Inc. is a trusted Managed Service Provider (MSP) committed to helping businesses leverage technology for growth. With a focus on providing top-tier IT management and support , robust cybersecurity and compliance solutions, Zog Inc. is your one-stop shop for all things IT. Zog Inc. supports companies that view IT as a strategic advantage rather than an expense. Zog Inc. has offices in the Greater Philadelphia and Greater Orlando regions with nationwide coverage.

