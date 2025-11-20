Zog, Inc. Appoints Louis Hayner as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth in Managed IT and Cybersecurity Services

Zog invests in next-level leadership to enhance service delivery, deepen client partnerships, and expand proactive cybersecurity and IT capabilities.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zog, Inc., a leading Managed Service Provider (MSP) and cybersecurity firm celebrating 25 years of innovation and client success, proudly announces the appointment of Louis Hayner as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).A serial entrepreneur and growth-oriented executive, Louis brings a proven record of helping companies scale through intelligent systems, operational excellence, and technology innovation. Over his career, he has founded multiple technology companies, led them to successful exits, and consistently driven measurable performance — including 65% average annual growth, 17x EBITDA sale valuations, and 4.8/5.0 client satisfaction scores sustained across managed services and telecom organizations.At Zog, Louis will oversee revenue strategy, client success, and market expansion, focusing on strengthening Zog’s position as a trusted partner for Managed IT , Cybersecurity, and Compliance Services. His leadership will guide initiatives that enhance client protection, streamline technology operations, and help organizations grow securely through innovation.“Louis’s experience in scaling technology-driven organizations makes him an incredible fit for Zog,” said Mat Zoglio, CEO of Zog, Inc. “His ability to align growth strategy, process discipline, and client success will accelerate our mission to deliver world-class managed services and cybersecurity solutions that make technology human, practical, and transformative.”“Zog is redefining what it means to be a Managed Service Provider — combining proactive IT management, advanced cybersecurity, and deep client partnerships,” said Louis Hayner, CRO of Zog, Inc. “I’m excited to help expand that vision and continue building an organization that empowers businesses to operate smarter, safer, and stronger.”Louis specializes in developing and executing go-to-market strategies, identifying acquisition opportunities, and leading enterprise technology transformations. His appointment underscores Zog’s ongoing investment in growth, leadership, and its clients’ long-term success.For more information, visit www.zoginc.com or follow Zog, Inc. on LinkedIn.

