Partner Real Estate Agents Roger Sun & Sally Ning Wang Deliver Fast Results in Chino Hills Market

CHINO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a real estate market where homes often linger unsold, two experienced agents at Partner Real Estate, Roger Sun and Sally Ning Wang, have once again demonstrated their expertise by successfully selling two homes in Chino Hills that had been on the market for over 100 days with other brokers. Leveraging their unique market approach and data-driven strategies, they secured multiple offers and closed both deals in record time.

One of the properties, initially struggling to attract competitive offers, received a final bid that exceeded the asking price by over 10%. The second home is set to close early next week—possibly Monday, March 3—at $870,000, an impressive 8.8% above its listing price. These successes underscore the value of strategic marketing, data analytics, and expert negotiation in today’s competitive real estate landscape.

Sally Ning Wang: A Data-Driven Approach to Real Estate Success

Sally Ning Wang is a distinguished real estate professional specializing in the Chino Hills, Walnut, Diamond Bar, Yorba Linda, and Irvine markets. Her background in engineering, law, and data analytics gives her a unique edge in market evaluation, negotiation, and client representation.

With degrees in Data Analytics from UC Berkeley and Mechanical Design from DUT, Sally employs a methodical and analytical approach to property valuation and pricing strategies. Having worked in patent law across China and Japan, she possesses a deep understanding of contracts, compliance, and risk assessment—skills that prove invaluable in real estate transactions.

What Sets Sally Ning Wang Apart?

✔ Multilingual & Culturally Attuned – Fluent in English, Mandarin, and Japanese, Sally connects with a broad spectrum of clients, ensuring seamless communication throughout the transaction process.

✔ Data-Driven Market Strategies – Utilizing analytics to identify trends and opportunities, Sally empowers her clients with insightful, strategic advice for making well-informed real estate decisions.

✔ Negotiation & Legal Acumen – Her expertise in law and operations management ensures that her clients receive strong advocacy, risk assessment, and contract protection at every stage of the transaction.

“Sally brings a unique blend of analytical insight and negotiation expertise to the table,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Partner Real Estate. “Her ability to leverage data-driven strategies while providing top-tier client service sets her apart in the industry.”

For homebuyers and sellers looking to navigate the Chino Hills real estate market with confidence, Sally Ning Wang offers an unparalleled combination of market knowledge, negotiation skills, and personalized service.

About Partner Real Estate

Partner Real Estate is a leading brokerage committed to empowering agents and delivering exceptional client experiences. By integrating cutting-edge technology with proven marketing and negotiation strategies, Partner Real Estate ensures that both buyers and sellers achieve optimal results in today’s dynamic housing market.

For more information or to connect with Sally Ning Wang, visit http://www.Partner.RealEstate

About

Partner Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage committed to a simple yet powerful mission: Clients First. This guiding principle shapes every interaction, ensuring that clients remain at the center of every transaction. By providing expert guidance at each stage of the real estate process, Partner Real Estate empowers clients to make informed decisions while staying in control of their journey. Beyond transactions, Partner Real Estate fosters lasting relationships through personalized touches like holiday cards, engaging contests, and a focus on creating a positive, enjoyable experience. This dedication to excellence drives clients to return and recommend Partner Real Estate to their family and friends daily. The “Clients First” philosophy simplifies and elevates every interaction, supported by three foundational pillars: 1. Honesty 2. Competence 3. Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Adopt a Self-Employed Mentality 10. Zero Tolerance for Gossip At Partner Real Estate, we are more than a brokerage — we are your partner in building dreams, achieving goals, and delivering exceptional experiences.

Partner Real Estate

